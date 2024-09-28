“Crawford Better Be One”: Nick Young Insists Jamal Crawford Deserves Hall Of Fame Status Alongside Derrick Rose

Following a 15-year career, Derrick Rose officially retired from basketball. The decision to step away from the NBA sparked great debate surrounding the former MVP’s eligibility for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Former NBA player Nick Young believes that Jamal Crawford is just as deserving of a nomination. Young took to X to insert himself into the discourse while showing his appreciation for Crawford.

“If d rose a HOF @JCrossover Crawford better be one.”

Due to Rose’s short prime, many felt he wasn’t a staple to be elected into the hall. Basketball Reference’s Hall of Fame probability has Rose at just 10.5 percent.

However, before the tragic injury in the 2012 playoffs, Rose was one of the best players in the NBA. Although Crawford had an amazing career, his accolades don’t match up with the ‘Windy City Assassin’.

Crawford carved out an identity as one of the greatest sixth men ever, en route to three Sixth Man of the Year awards. He played 20 seasons in the NBA and scored an impressive 19,419 points, which ranks 63rd all-time.

On the contrary, at 22 years old, Rose became the youngest NBA MVP recipient. Additionally, he won Rookie of the Year, along with receiving three All-Star selections.

Injuries derailed Rose’s career, but what he was able to accomplish during his prime, unequivocally sets him apart from Crawford.

There is support for Crawford to be in the Hall of Fame

The former Lakers guard isn’t the only person to lobby their support for Crawford into the Hall of Fame. NBA All-Star, Kyrie Irving has gone on record to share his respect for the iconic sixth man.

Following the announcement of Crawford being selected for the 2024 Hall of Fame Ballet, Irving had only words of praise to express.

“He deserves it…He has done far more off the court than on the court.”

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving on @JCrossover Being on 2024 Hall of Fame Ballet: “He deserves it…He has done far more off the court than on the court,” @KyrieIrving. “He’s helped a lot of us young guys out that doesn’t get any media attention, doesn’t get attention from our peers.”… pic.twitter.com/zeWVkG6OZl — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) October 28, 2023

Accolades and statistics can’t measure Crawford’s impact on the game. His iconic crossover created a shift within the streetball. He is a major reason why players such as Kyrie Irving can control the ball in the fashion they do.

Crawford didn’t receive a nomination for the 2024 Hall of Fame class. However, there remains a high chance he will eventually be selected into the hall.