“Crazy that I scored 33 points last night and 18 years ago”: LeBron James basks in the glory of his prolonged dominance following Lakers win over Pistons

LeBron James takes to his Instagram to share a story regarding just how long he’s been dominating the NBA; scored 33 points 18 years ago.

There are only a handful of athletes in North American sports history that have enjoyed the type of prolonged longevity that LeBron James has. ‘The King’ has lived up to his nickname over the past 19 seasons that he’s been in the league, reaching the NBA Finals 10 times while winning a championship in 4 out of those 10 trips.

LeBron James burst onto the scene as an 18 year old with the body and mind of an NBA veteran, averaging close to 21 points a game while dishing out and snagging 5 assists and rebounds, respectively. It was clear from the get-go that ‘The Chosen One’ was going to live up to the hype in one way, shape, or form.

Also read: “Michael Jordan really tried to put Hakeem Olajuwon on a poster!”: How the Rockets legend blocked the ‘GOAT’ on a monster dunk attempt

Though James has become a polarizing figure within the NBA, the 4x MVP himself seems to be extremely proud of how great he has been over nearly 2 decades in the NBA.

LeBron James shows off his prolonged dominance over the game.

LeBron James dragged the Los Angeles Lakers past the struggling Detroit Pistons in last night’s 110-106 game that saw Bron have 33 points in quite the dominant fashion. He erased any narrative revolving around him not being able to drive in on a consistent basis any longer.

Following the game, James then took to his Instagram story to show off a graphic that displayed his stats from exactly 18 years ago to yesterday, where he scored 33 points as well, as a rookie. He captioned the graphic with a few simple emojis like the shrug and the crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron History (@lbjhistory)

Also read: “19 year old LeBron James broke his cheekbone and then dropped 26 points”: How the Cavaliers superstar suffered a devastating blow from Dikembe Mutombo and continued his dominance

Given just how incredible LeBron James has looked to start the season off on the offensive end of the floor, it’s safe to say that NBA fans don’t have to worry about him leaving the game anytime soon.