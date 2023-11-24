Creed Sends NFL Fans Back In Time By Recalling Epic Halftime Thanksgiving Day Performance In New Post

Thanksgiving embodies cherished traditions—a family feast of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, followed by the inevitable cozy couch nap. As the day progresses, families nationwide gather to enjoy the NFL games. Exactly 22 years ago, on this day, a band seized the halftime spotlight during a major football game.

Advertisement

Creed’s Thanksgiving halftime show is etched in NFL lore as one of the greatest, evoking nostalgic memories for millions. The Dallas Cowboys faced the Denver Broncos in 2001, a forgettable game in terms of plays and scores. Instead, nearly 65,000 fans vividly recall Creed’s iconic, over-the-top performance at Texas Stadium.

Frontman Scott Stapp and Creed, then at the pinnacle of their success, delivered an epic show that resonates across generations. The rock band’s recent throwback post to their 2001 performance left fans smiling, recalling the electrifying show.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Creed/status/1727725685043507670?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hailing from Tallahassee, Creed was riding high on three consecutive multi-platinum album releases. Their debut, “My Own Prison,” achieved 5x Platinum, while “Human Clay,” their sophomore project, was a certified diamond. Adding to the success, Creed released “Weathered” just two days before the iconic Thanksgiving performance, eventually attaining 6x Platinum status by 2003.

Cowboys fans probably enjoyed Creed’s performance the most that afternoon. From “Higher” to “My Sacrifice”, there were no bumps on the road, as singer Stapp touched the sky at exactly the right time and moment.

Nevertheless, in more than six minutes of this spectacle, Creed took the back seat behind the amazing aerialists. They used long bed sheets to serve as angel wings, which they would flap to fly around the stadium and across the air and pull gravity-defying moves, leaving all their viewers, whether they were watching live or on television, entertained.

Fans Crave Nostalgia With Creed After Recent Thanksgiving Half-Time Show

Jack Harlow’s Thanksgiving halftime gig faced heavy criticism from disappointed fans, who dubbed it the ‘worst halftime show ever’ in the league’s history. Viewers lamented the lackluster set and labeled it as cheap-looking. Harlow took the stage at Ford Field as the Lions and Packers retreated to their locker rooms, delivering a six-minute performance.

Advertisement

However, with Detroit trailing 23-6, the energy was notably subdued, leading to a flop in the rapper’s show. Social media echoed with comparisons to Creed, highlighting how the rock band elevated the standard for Thanksgiving halftime performances.

One of the disappointed fans wrote, “They have one job….and they give us Jack Harlow.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BetfredSports/status/1727767904089711006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan commented on a montage of ‘Shut it Down’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeoffinLincoln/status/1727773564072325505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This nostalgic fan wrote:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pizza__Dad/status/1727774211924472076?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan added, “Dolly Parton was definitely better than Jack Harlow, but I still think we missed a great opportunity to run back the Creed halftime show.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lcstratmoen/status/1727831508864352616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jack Harlow, renowned for hits like ‘Tyler Herro’ and ‘WHATS POPPIN,’ flaunted his musical charm during the Thanksgiving halftime show. Collaborating with stars like Drake and Eminem, Jack has earned six Grammy nominations.

Despite his achievements, some fans struggled to grasp the theme of the performance, which featured a giant igloo and vibrant cheerleaders. The show’s reception at Ford Field was a little off, failing to ignite the expected enthusiasm. Harlow’s halftime announcement in October had raised anticipation, but the overall execution left the audience wanting “Creed.”