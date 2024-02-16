The Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just about the heart-pumping action on the field; it also served up a feast of commercials that were truly electrifying. One of these commercials that became an instant hit with fans came from Dunkin’ Donuts. This particular spot was not just a blend of humor and star power but also cleverly played on the relationships and dynamics among its cast, including the seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady.

The setting is a music video shoot where actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, with a flair for the dramatic, announces, “What up, Bronx, For your consideration, here comes the Boston massacre, The DunKings!” bursting into his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s studio. He then introduces Touchdown Tom on the keyboard and his ‘Good Will Hunting’ co-star, Matt Damon, who candidly remarks to Affleck, “Sometimes it’s really hard to be your friend.”

The ensuing dance sequence, set to “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart,” has J.Lo and Fat Joe look on in horror, highlighting the playful tension within the narrative.

The commercial cleverly centers around the relationship between J.Lo and Ben Affleck. It also featured other notable stars, like Jack Harlow. The ad concludes with Damon’s supportive yet humorous declaration to Affleck, “Remember when I told you I’d do anything for you? This is anything.”

Reacting to the said commercial on the “Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert,“ Matt Damon shared that the idea definitely wasn’t his, but admitted to having a great time filming it. He stated, “That is clearly not my idea. We had a lot of fun doing it, though.”

Colbert teased Damon about his long-standing friendship with Affleck and the humorous notion that Damon had used up his “do anything for you” chip on this ad. Damon’s response was lighthearted yet pointed, noting that Affleck has “no more chips” with him, indicating the length of their friendship and the fun they had participating in the commercial.

Tom Brady on the “Donut DJ” Experience

On his ‘Let’s Go!‘ podcast, Tom Brady also shared his enthusiasm for the commercial, revealing a side of him many fans hadn’t seen before. When the topic of the Dunkin’ Donuts commercial came up, Brady, with a hint of excitement in his voice, remarked, “That was fun. You guys never thought in my second career I’d be a donut DJ, did you? I’m continuing to surprise you guys.”

The dialogue also touched on Brady’s pleasure in sharing donuts with children at games, humorously comparing their pleasure to “hyenas with a wildebeest.” When prodded about whether he indulged in a donut himself, Brady’s reaction left the target audience in suspense.