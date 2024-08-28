“Dad Get Yo A** Back on Defense”: LeBron James Hilariously Pictures Conversation With Bronny on Lakers

With less than two months until the tip-off of the 2024-2025 season, fans are buzzing with excitement over the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James sharing the court. Discussing the much-anticipated moment, King James hilariously commented on what their on-court dynamic might look like.

When Team USA was in Paris for the Olympics, they shot a special episode of The Shop. The entire episode will be premiered on August 29th, but a teaser was released some time ago. In that, a segment has James talk about how he expects Bronny to address him in the workplace. The four-time NBA MVP revealed that refused to be referred to as “dad”.

“No, we already laid that. No, he can’t. We already laid that down… He cannot call me dad in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be dad again in the car if we ride together. At home, I can be dad,” James said.

King James did give Bronny a few alternatives for “dad.” While he admitted that it would be an adjustment that his son would have to get used to, LBJ revealed that he’s been calling his son “Bronny” forever.

“He got to call me like 23 or Bron. Or, you know, G.O.A.T. if he wants to. It’s up to him… It’s easy for me because I’ve been calling him Bronny for so long. It’s not like I’ve been calling ‘hey son, hey son’. So it’s easy for me. It’s going to be the adjustment for him. But he cannot, we cannot be running down the court and he’ll be like, dad. No, you cannot do that.”

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him “Dad” on the court? #TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel! Presented by @Nike. pic.twitter.com/96Yh3TRYmn — The Shop (@TheShopUN) August 27, 2024

James kept the jokes running with his social media activity. Reposting this same clip by “The Shop” on X, the Lakers forward claimed how funny it would be if Bronny referred to him as “dad” during in-game situations.

“Dad get yo ass back on defense”.

“Dad get yo ass back on defense” ‍♂️ https://t.co/LPGyN3NaUf — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2024

Fans chimed in with their own jokes as a reaction to the future Hall of Famer’s tweet.

“HIT ME HARD IN THE PAINT PAPPY” — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) August 27, 2024

It won’t be surprising if Bronny and The Akron Hammer do get involved in an awkward interaction, with the former potentially referring to the 6ft 9″ player as “dad”. If and when that moment does get captured on a mic, the entire basketball world will be left in splits.