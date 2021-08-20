“Where the hell was Stephen Curry?!”: Stephen A Smith accuses the Warriors superstar of sitting back and doing nothing about the Draymond Green-Kevin Durant fight

Stephen A Smith slams Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for Kevin Durant’s departure to the Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry is considered one of the most likable superstars in NBA history. As justifiably so.

The man has virtually no ego (at least compared to some of the other stars in the NBA). He has always been ready to take a hit if it means that the team wins the battle. After all, that was one of the biggest reasons why Kevin Durant was such a seamless fit with the Warriors during his time there.

Speaking of KD though, as many know by now, both he and Draymond Green publicly discussed their famous argument as teammates. During their interview on Dray’s show ‘Chips’, both players essentially blamed the front office for messing things up between them.

Now, the degree of truth in their statements is really up to you. One thing though, that was rather noticeably missing from that conversation, was in fact, Stephen Curry. And well, it seems that Stephen A Smith has jumped at the opportunity to question his involvement in the fight.

What’s going on here exactly? Let’s get into it.

Stephen A Smith wrongly accuses Stephen Curry of being unbothered by the fight between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green

Yep, we said wrongly. Why? Well, first we need to see what Stephen A Smith had to say on the matter.

After watching the highly anticipated interview, here is the first thing that occurred to the tenured ESPN analyst. Take a look at the tweet below.

With all due respect, where the hell was STEPH Curry??? pic.twitter.com/VP8gvOATZj — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 19, 2021

To be fair to the man, on the surface, this seems like a very good argument. At the end of the day, Curry is the face of the franchise. He was their leader back then and should have made sure everything was okay. The thing is though, he tried to do just that. He just did it behind closed doors, where the media couldn’t misconstrue what was said. Need proof? Take a look at this fan’s tweet below.

– Curry wasn’t at the game

– Curry spoke to both KD and Green in PRIVATE as soon as he could

– THIS IS ALL EASILY ACCESSIBLE (literally a 2 min Google search) Please delete this tweet and retract your statement. pic.twitter.com/fvvBaubNC2 — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) August 19, 2021

The fact that this came up after just a couple of minutes of searching on Google needs to be a bit embarrassing for Stephen A Smith in this situation.

For Stephen Curry though, it only bolsters his status is perhaps the most likable, yet responsible superstars in the game today.

