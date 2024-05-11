Devin Booker Cops Drake’s Label, Shows Off Limited Edition NOCTA x L’ART Racing Jacket

While the 2024 NBA postseason is steadily approaching an interesting climax, most NBA teams were eliminated by late April. Therefore, it is already vacation season for many athletes and they are winding down after a hectic season. Devin Booker’s offseason began when his Suns suffered a brutal first-round sweep. However, he has kept his spirits up this summer.

Advertisement

The NBA’s one of the more fashionable stars was seen wearing a sleek racing jacket recently.

The Suns’ sharpshooter rocked an exclusive L’ART Racking jacket and also donned a cap with Drake’s logo on it. Booker flashed his wear on IG and captioned his post “Can’t knock the hustle”.

The vibrant mixture of sky blue and dark blue colors gives the NOCTA x L’ART jacket a classy motor-racer look. It seemed like a good summer fit for someone like Booker. Currently, this limited edition jacket is out of stock and retailed at $310.

The racing jacket is produced by Drake’s brand NOCTA, which has rolled out a lot of fashionable wear lately. Drake announced the launch of NOCTA in December 2020, a brand that is a sub-label of the popular sneaker brand Nike. The collaboration between Drake and Nike has caused a ripple in the market and has especially resonated with famous athletes.

As for Devin Booker, making such fashion statements has been his modus operandi for a long time.

Devin Booker’s fashion sense resonates with a lot of people

Unlike Russell Westbrook, who is a trendsetter and isn’t afraid to don the most unique designs, Devin Booker prefers to be low-key when it comes to his fashion choices. D-Book is famous for bringing back the retro style to the forefront.

He has been seen donning Air Jordan Retro 1s and old-school Converse shoes that dominated the NBA scene before other brands exploded among sneakerheads. He also loves wearing boots and his clothing preferences usually border on a white tee covered by a dark-colored jacket.

During his romance with fashion maestro Kendall Jenner, he was repeatedly seen wearing his favorite black-white combo with the simplest yet appealing designs. Keeping up his love for the dark color, the cover athlete wore an all-black outfit during the launch of NBA 2k23. The 4x NBA All-Star loves wearing jackets and isn’t afraid to rock a formal three-piece suit when the need arises.

Thus, Booker delves into fashion choices that can resonate with a lot of NBA fans. He doesn’t usually opt for over-the-top outfits and prefers to bring an old-school flare to his style quotient.