“Damian Lillard Didn’t Want 62+ Points”: Chauncey Billups Berates 6x All-Star For Giving Up On His Career High

Jan 25, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) huddles with his teammates after scoring 60 points in the Trail Blazers 134-124 win over Utah Jazz at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard just had one of the greatest scoring games in the history of the NBA in last night’s win over the Utah Jazz. He scored 60 points on 89.8% true shooting percentage, which makes this the most efficient 60+ point game in league history, eclipsing James Harden’s 87.9% TS% 60+ point game from 2019.

Dame would hilariously give the media a nonchalant, “That’s crazy,” after he was told this stat during his postgame availability. He would then go on to beat himself up for taking a half court shot and missing a free throw, claiming his TS% would’ve been better if he had made those or had not taken the former.

The Portland Trailblazers, after suffering their worst loss of the season to the Los Angeles Lakers, have rallied back to give themselves two straight wins. They will be playing the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, January 29th.

Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard not getting his career high

Chauncey Billups has been a decent coach to start off his 2nd campaign as a head coach in the NBA. He’s certainly forged a good relationship with the players in the Blazers locker room. This comes from the fact that he was once a great player in the league, giving him a level of understanding of what a player goes through than most coaches who’ve never played in the NBA.

After tonight’s legendary performance from Damian Lillard (was 2 assists and 3 rebounds away from a 60-point triple double), Chauncey Billups gave him the game ball in the locker room. He did so because of his performance and also because he passed up Vince Carter to be the 6th all-time leader in 3 pointers made in regular season history.

Prior to giving him the game-ball however, the former Pistons guard hilariously said that they tried to draw up plays to get him his career high but he didn’t want it. Dame’s career high is 61 points, a mark he’s hit twice.

Lmao Chauncey said " You ain't want your career high, we tried to get it for you" Dame should of went for it bruh.

Will Damian Lillard be an All-Star this season?

Without a shadow of a doubt, not only will Damian Lillard be an All-Star this season, but he deserves to be one as well. 5 guards who are an absolute lock for the All-Star Game in 2023 in Utah are Dame, Stephen Curry, SGA, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic.

The Blazers broadcast was discussing if whether or not Jerami Grant will make the ASG but unfortunately this doesn’t seem to be the case. Lauri Markkanen will most likely take his place, as they suggested on air.

