“I Will F*** You Up”: Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton’s Heated Exchange in Game 6 Leaked

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers put the Milwaukee Bucks out of their misery with a series-clinching blowout win in Game 6. The Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks were no match against the Pacers as they endured a 22-point loss and failed to clear the first hurdle in the playoffs for the second season running.

Damian Lillard wasn’t willing to let his first season in Milwaukee end in a first-round loss and tried his best with a 28-point performance to drag the Bucks to a victory. But his efforts were overshadowed by Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had an exceptional night as he filled the stat sheet with 17 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. Lillard’s frustration about Haliburton and the Pacers easing past the Bucks was palpable, and it came to a boil midway through the third quarter.

After the Pacers star assisted Pascal Siakam for an easy dunk that pushed Indiana’s lead to 12, the Bucks called a timeout, and on his way to the bench, Lillard unsuccessfully tried to swipe the ball off the guard’s hand.

An irked Haliburton told Bucks star Bobby Portis, “Get the f**k out of my face,” which prompted Lillard to respond and say, “You a b***h.” Pacers’ Obi Toppin and James Johnson got involved in the skirmish as Portis repeatedly used profane language, which irked the latter, who threatened the Bucks star, saying, “I’ll f**k you up. I promise you.”

Coaches, referees, and players formed a wall between the two sides to prevent an escalation. While Lillard and Haliburton walked away scot-free, Portis and Johnson were charged with technicals, which will set them back a few thousand dollars. The Bucks were incensed about their situation rather than anything Haliburton did and instead of defusing the situation, the Pacers egged them on, resulting in the skirmish. Indiana did wound up having the last laugh as they booked their berth in the second round and sent Milwaukee to an early vacation.

Patrick Beverley’s bizarre shenanigans overshadow Pacers’ win

The Bucks players weren’t too pleased about their season-ending loss and the forthcoming vacation, as Patrick Beverley showcased late in the fourth quarter. The veteran guard was spotted violently chucking the ball at Pacers fans sitting behind the Bucks’ bench and arguing with them.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the fans were chirping at the Bucks’ bench and yelled, “Cancun… Cancun in 3,” after they broke a huddle. Beverley took exception to the trash-talking from the fans and hurled the ball at them. The guard defended his actions on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that the fans were misbehaving and the Bucks asked authorities to intervene to no avail.

Regardless, throwing the ball at fans with violent intentions is despicable and Beverley will be reprimanded for his actions. The NBA has a no-tolerance policy for players misbehaving with fans, and the Bucks guard should expect a massive fine and a possible lengthy suspension heading his way.