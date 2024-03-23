Damian Lillard Expresses Shock Over Cailin Clark Technically Not Being the All-Time Leading Scorer In Women’s College Basketball

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has dominated the headlines over the past few months because of her record-breaking stint. The 22-year-old became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA’s men’s and women’s basketball history. However, new information has come to light that suggests Clark is technically not the all-time leading scorer. Recently, Bucks star Damian Lillard expressed his shock over this on his Instagram story.

Clark has been on a record-breaking spree and is slowly earning a star status for herself in the process. She recently surpassed Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point record to become the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball history. Only a few days later, she broke Pete Maravich’s 3,667-point record and became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history.

As she stamped her name in the basketball’s history books, Clark was praised by the veterans of the game for elevating the standards of women’s basketball. Now, it seems like there’s going to be an asterisk on her record.

Lillard shared a video by ‘Whistle Sports‘ on his IG story with the caption, “This kinda crazy…” According to the clip, Clark is technically not the all-time leading scorer as it belongs to Pearl Moore. She was at Francis Marian and her overall score tally stands at an astonishing 4,061 points.

However, Moore’s record doesn’t count because the NCAA didn’t offer a women’s basketball tournament until 1982, whereas Moore’s last season was in 1979. So, officially, Clark is the highest scorer of all time. Even though Dame highlighted this theory about Moore, he has all the respect for the NCA all-time leading scorer.

Damian Lillard respects Caitlin Clark’s game

With their games being so stylistically similar, there’s respect between Dame and Clark. Both are unstoppable when it comes to deep-range shooting. During an appearance on the ‘Dan Patrick Show‘, the Bucks star heaped praises on the 22-year-old, stating that her range is something he admires. He said,

“Seeing as she shoots a lot of those shots off the bounce. She’s being defended hard. It’s one thing shooting deep, but I think shooting it off the bounce in traffic, in big moments, consistently.”

Even though there’s mutual respect between Dame and Clark, we might get to see them battle one another on the court. The popular narrative, especially after the success of Steph and Sabrina’s show at this year’s All-Star Weekend, is that the next edition of the three-point contest should feature Lillard and Clark.

The type of shooting ability that both of them possess means that the competition can be the highlight of the tournament. While Lillard averages 37.1% from the 3-point line, in his career, Clark, in her four-year NCAA career, has sunk 37.8% three-pointers.