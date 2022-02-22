“Damian Lillard is a lifer. Real is rare”: CJ McCollum showcases gratitude to the former Trail Blazers teammate for putting the duo’s photo as his Instagram profile picture

Damian Lillard updated his Instagram profile picture to an animated photo of himself and CJ McCollum in the Pelicans jersey.

For over 9 seasons, CJ McCollum shared the court with Damian Lillard at Portland for the Trail Blazers. Arguably one of the greatest shooting backcourts in the league, their relationship was incredibly special, on as well as off the court.

Unlike many other players in the history of the game, McCollum and Dame actually formed an inseparable bond over the years. Being drafted only one year apart from each other, the two had incredible synergy off the hardwood, that translated onto the court.

Just a day prior to the trade deadline, CJ was sent away to the New Orleans Pelicans, and just like that, a decade-long relationship between the Blazers organization and McCollum came to an end overnight.

NBA Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard updates his Instagram profile picture to an animated photo of him and CJ McCollum

It was an emotional few days for CJ, Dame, and the Blazers franchise. Today, a few weeks after the deal, Lillard showcased his love for his fellow sharpshooter by updating his Instagram profile picture to an animated photo of him and McCollum in the Pels jersey.

As soon as the Dame updated his profile photo, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

CJ too reacted to the tweet.

In the 5 games he has played with NOLA so far, CJ has been putting up a staggering 28.4/6/5.4. With McCollum and Ingram leading the pack, and Zion Williamson nearing a return, this Pels team will surely create some damage in the league.