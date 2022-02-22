Basketball

“Damian Lillard is a lifer. Real is rare”: CJ McCollum showcases gratitude to the former Trail Blazers teammate for putting the duo’s photo as his Instagram profile picture

“Damian Lillard is a lifer. Real is rare”: CJ McCollum showcases gratitude to the former Trail Blazers teammate for putting the duo’s photo as his Instagram profile picture
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"The Lakers were unwilling to go to 3 years for DeMar DeRozan's contract": NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne the reason behind the Jeanie Buss franchise not signing Deebo
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Damian Lillard is a lifer. Real is rare”: CJ McCollum showcases gratitude to the former Trail Blazers teammate for putting the duo’s photo as his Instagram profile picture
“Damian Lillard is a lifer. Real is rare”: CJ McCollum showcases gratitude to the former Trail Blazers teammate for putting the duo’s photo as his Instagram profile picture

Damian Lillard updated his Instagram profile picture to an animated photo of himself and CJ…