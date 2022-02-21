“I’ll go with Brittney Griner, I need rebounds”: LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, Trae Young, and other NBA stars pick WNBA players who they’d be teammates with

During the All-Star Weekend, HighlightHer’s Arielle Chambers went around asking LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, and other NBA stars which WNBA player would they select as their teammate.

An NBA-WNBA crossover is an event that has been on the minds of several basketball enthusiasts. Seeing a mixed team of the most elite basketball players go at it against each other will definitely be an entertaining contest.

Recently, during the All-Star Weekend, HighlightHer’s Arielle Chambers asked NBA stars like Trae Young, LaMelo ball, Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, among many others to make their WNBA players pick who they would team up with.

Also Read: Stephen A. Smith comes up with mind-numbing take after Warriors star’s 50-piece in 2022 All-Star game

Naturally, one would expect the players to pick all-time greats like Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. However, the youngsters had different picks, for their own individual reasons.

LaMelo Ball and Zach LaVine pick Brittney Griner; Karl-Anthony Towns and Tyrese Haliburton select Maya Moore

When asked the question, players of the league had different answers.

LaMelo Ball: “I’ll go with Brittney. I need some rebounds. I be missing sometimes. Candace Parker is a great teammate too.”

Trae Young: “I’m gonna have to go with A’ja (Wilson). Me and A’ja will be tough in the pick and roll game, pick and pop. With that little mid-range game, that mid-range from the elbow jumper.”

Fred VanVleet: “It’d be Liz. I’ll be the guard, let her handle the rest of that.”

Karl-Anthony Towns: “Imma go Maya Moore. We could take anyone. She can guard guards, she can guard the forwards, she can guard centers when we need to on the switch. Yeah, I like that.”

Tyrese Haliburton: “Probably Maya Moore. I love Maya Moore’s game. I’ve been watching her since I was like in middle school and she was at UCONN.”

Zach LaVine: “I’ll take Brittney Griner.”

“I’ll go with Brittney [Griner]. I need some rebounds. I be missing sometimes.” -LaMelo Ball HighlightHer’s @ariivory asks the NBA All-Stars which WNBA player they’d pick to be their teammate (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/cGEIADkp7S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2022

Also Read: Celtics’ center Robert Williams suggests that the Nets superstar was snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

Come on Adam Silver and Catherine Engelbert, let’s add the special exhibition game into the All-Star Weekend.