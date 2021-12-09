“Damian Lillard is going to be the last man standing, I believe in him”: NBA fan receives retweet from Blazers superstar after expressing his faith in the 6-time All-Star’s loyalty to Portland

Damian Lillard retweeted a tweet that expressed the sentiment that he would forever be loyal to Portland and the Blazers.

Dame DOLLA was unequivocally one of the NBA’s top 3 point guards for each of the last 4 seasons. The Blazers superstar elevated his game to a whole another level after the 2015-16 season.

Much of his improvement came with the way he navigated Jusuf Nurkic’s bruising picks and got his deep 3s off. Lillard was an excellent 3-point shooter even before that, but his ultra-deep range is a recent development.

However, with a third of the season now finished, it is time to acknowledge Dame’s dip. The 31-year-old isn’t getting any younger, and he seems harder hit than the NBA’s rule changes than most other elite guards.

Lillard started the season off much, much worse than he’s ever played in his career. After a torrid dozen or so games, Dame picked up a bit of form – especially at home. But his road numbers stay underwhelming – 20.6 ppg on 37.6% fg% and a dastardly 23.9% on 3-pointers.

Lillard is currently on the Blazers’ injured list, sidelined with an abdomen issue. He’s slated to return this Saturday according to a few reports. But there have been a few spicy developments in the interim regarding his roster situation.

NBA fan receives retweet from Damian Lillard after expressing his faith in Dame’s loyalty to Portland

Most NBA fans trust Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski more than basically any other reporter in the business. These are the 2 master scoopmasters across the league and there’s often a race between them to break new signings.

However, it isn’t often that both of them report the same incidents or developments. It’s usually one or the other doing the initial reporting and the other posting a confirmation.

When it came to trade rumors linking Dame and CJ McCollum away from the Blazers FO, both of them concurred unanimously that Ben Simmons had been on Neil Olshey’s shopping list in exchange for CJ this summer. But the deal apparently fell through.

Amid all of this, there’s a renewed air of doubt within Blazers fans that either of their star guards could be on the move. Lillard, however, put paid to the notion of him personally being shopped with his latest social media update.

Dame took to Twitter to find a random tweet expressing faith in his loyalty to the Blazers. He retweeted it, sending a clear message to fans that his dedication to winning the franchise a second ring is unwavering.

Ion think nobody believes in @Dame_Lillard more then me and mark my words he’s gonna turn the table over and he’s gonna be the last man standing — Fada mous 4PF (@MoussaJawara) December 9, 2021

