Basketball

Lakers TSR roundup: Russell Westbrook turns to Bestbrook, his recent turnaround keeping LeBron James and co’s title hopes alive

Lakers TSR roundup: Russell Westbrook turns to Bestbrook, his recent turnaround keeping LeBron James and co's title hopes alive
Lakers Superfan

Previous Article
"Only I get a penalty somehow": Max Verstappen bewildered at the way stewards have supposedly been scrutinising his 'hard racing' more than any other drivers
Next Article
"I’m just treated differently than other drivers" - Max Verstappen admits relationship with Lewis Hamilton at an all-time low
NBA Latest Post
Lakers TSR roundup: Russell Westbrook turns to Bestbrook, his recent turnaround keeping LeBron James and co's title hopes alive
Lakers TSR roundup: Russell Westbrook turns to Bestbrook, his recent turnaround keeping LeBron James and co’s title hopes alive

Just under one-third through the 2021-22 season, the Lakers are still agonisingly close to the…