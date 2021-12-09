“Oh he’s Mr. 46, that’s what I heard”: Brandon Boston Jr enthusiastically adopts nickname given by Celtics bench to him during 27-point performance

LA Clippers rookie, Brandon Boston Jr. heats up, scores 27 hitting 5 threes in a 114-111 win over the Boston Celtics.

Brandon Boston was the 51st pick in the NBA draft 2021. He played a few games in the G-league before getting his call from the Clippers. Boston has suited up in 13 games, averaging 6.2 points and 11 minutes. However, his 3 point shooting has been noteworthy, making shots with 45.8% accuracy.

On December 8, 2021, in a game versus the Boston Celtics, Brandon Boston played a season-high, 25 minutes. Boston had a stat line of 27 points and 4 steals while shooting 9-13 and 5-8 from downtown.

He started off his night with an open three from the corner in front of the Celtics bench. In the closing minutes of the 2nd quarter, he hit a ridiculous turnaround jumper from 35-feet out.

In the post-match presser, Boston revealed his thoughts during the clutch buzzer-beater. – “As I dribbled I looked up to see how much time is left, I got enough time to turn around, so I just turned around and let it go.” Reporters asked him about his shot in front of the Celtics bench to which Boston replied, “As it went up, they were like oh he’s Mr. 46, I’m gonna run with that nickname”.

The story of how Brandon Boston became “Mr. 46”

Brandon Boston started his journey with the Grizzlies and was later traded to the Clippers via the Pelicans. Like most late-round picks, Boston kicked off his career in the G-league with the Agua Caliente Clippers. However, Boston soon proved to be too much for the G-league.

Boston played 6 games in the G-league averaging 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He caught the attention of the LA Clippers when he dropped 46 points 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 130-97 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

The 20-year-old shows his entire range of offensive moves. He hits a fadeaway in the low post, followed by a deep three-pointer showcasing his versatility. He even gets in a crafty layup going behind the back for a layup in the open court.

Brandon Boston has shown great promise in his young career. With the trend he is setting, he could soon be the steal of the 2021 NBA draft.