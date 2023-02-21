“Damian Lillard is gonna close the game out”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Displays Incredible GM Skills Predicting Dame’s Game Winning Performance

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to put an end to LeBron James’ incredible 5-0 run as an All-Star captain. With Team Giannis grabbing a 184-175 win, several analysts and basketball enthusiasts have been crediting the Bucks MVP for his GM skills.

Of course, Jayson Tatum proved to be an incredible pick for the Greek Freak. Dropping 55 points on 22 made shots, the Celtics forward won the ASG MVP. Drafting the likes of Damian Lillard as his 1st pick among the reserves also ended up being beneficial for the 2-time MVP.

First pick for Team Giannis… Damian Lillard ⭐ pic.twitter.com/eM07rWQpsC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2023

The 2023 3-point contest winner recorded 26 points and 4 assists in 23:24 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo predicted that Damian Lillard would hit the game-winner

Dame Dolla knocked down 8 three-pointers across the action-packed clash. Out of the 8 shots that the Blazers guard connected from beyond the arc, was the shot that won Team Giannis the exhibition game.

DAMIAN LILLARD FOR THE WIN 🔥⌚️pic.twitter.com/mIQmYJU5UB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

As crazy as it may seem, the Eastern Conference captain had actually predicted the same to happen… even before the contest tipped off.

“I feel Damian Lillard on our team. I really believe Damian Lillard… he’s gonna close the game out. The year I won, he was the one that took the ball from half court and was like… and made it,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I really believe Damian Lillard… he’s gonna close the game out.” GM Giannis knew 😮🔮 pic.twitter.com/kIq84iu03Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2023

NBA Twitter lauds the Greek Freak for picking Lillard

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter praised Giannis for his GM skills.

That’s why he’s the best GM — Noir (@Kennyynoir) February 20, 2023

Giannis called Dame Time before the game — Luis M Soto (@LuisMSoto4) February 21, 2023

Giannis when he wrote the script for the NBA All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/jtgeE9Gpvq — boredjesse (@boredjesse) February 21, 2023

Giannis knows greatness when he sees it — Raps gen (@RaptorsGen) February 20, 2023

Selecting Dolla was always going to be a safe pick for Giannis. Knocking down more than 4 3-pointer per game, the 32-year-old has been averaging 31.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this campaign.

