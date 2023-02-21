HomeSearch

“Damian Lillard is gonna close the game out”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Displays Incredible GM Skills Predicting Dame’s Game Winning Performance

Advait Jajodia
|Published 21/02/2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Damian Lillard
Credits: USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to put an end to LeBron James’ incredible 5-0 run as an All-Star captain. With Team Giannis grabbing a 184-175 win, several analysts and basketball enthusiasts have been crediting the Bucks MVP for his GM skills.

Of course, Jayson Tatum proved to be an incredible pick for the Greek Freak. Dropping 55 points on 22 made shots, the Celtics forward won the ASG MVP. Drafting the likes of Damian Lillard as his 1st pick among the reserves also ended up being beneficial for the 2-time MVP.

The 2023 3-point contest winner recorded 26 points and 4 assists in 23:24 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo predicted that Damian Lillard would hit the game-winner

Dame Dolla knocked down 8 three-pointers across the action-packed clash. Out of the 8 shots that the Blazers guard connected from beyond the arc, was the shot that won Team Giannis the exhibition game.

As crazy as it may seem, the Eastern Conference captain had actually predicted the same to happen… even before the contest tipped off.

“I feel Damian Lillard on our team. I really believe Damian Lillard… he’s gonna close the game out. The year I won, he was the one that took the ball from half court and was like… and made it,” Antetokounmpo said.

NBA Twitter lauds the Greek Freak for picking Lillard

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter praised Giannis for his GM skills.

Selecting Dolla was always going to be a safe pick for Giannis. Knocking down more than 4 3-pointer per game, the 32-year-old has been averaging 31.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this campaign.

