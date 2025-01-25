“Something I Don’t Take for Granted”: Stephen Curry Thanks Fans for Making All-Star Start Possible

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates ahead of the Warriors bench after scoring a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

As February draws closer, fans and analysts are slowly building hype for the All-Star Game. The starters for both conferences were just announced. In the West, Stephen Curry has earned his 11th All-Star nod, making it as a starter again this season. This comes despite the Warriors’ poor season.

Steph has made it clear that his selection wouldn’t have been possible if not for the fans. He took to his socials to share a few of his highlights from this season and included a voiceover thanking the fans who voted him in.

“This is an amazing honor, and definitely appreciative of everyone who voted and got me into the starting lineup. This is obviously a 100% of the fan’s vote that makes that possible, so something I don’t take for granted. I’m going to enjoy it.”

The season has, no doubt, been hard on Steph and the Warriors. After a blistering 12-3 start that saw them the surprise package in the West, they’ve slowed down considerably. They’ve gone 10-19 since then, and at 22-22 right now, they sit 11th. Steph has also been averaging lower numbers than we’re used to seeing from him, at just 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

Despite a sub-par season, Stephen Curry is still an All-Star starter

When the starters were announced, Steph’s inclusion was a bit surprising for a lot of fans. They argued that he hadn’t done enough this season to warrant a spot as a starter and that he only made it in due to Luka Doncic’s injury.

There may be some truth to that, as Curry missed out on the backcourt spot to Doncic last year. But irrespective of Luka’s injury, Steph’s inclusion in the All-Star Game this year is based entirely on merit.

Yes, he’s been underwhelming, but the Warriors are where they are because of him. After losing Klay Thompson in the offseason, Steph has had to shoulder more responsibility than ever before. Despite a subpar offense around him, Steph has led the Dubs to 22 wins this season.

Being in the West is harder, yes, but positioning isn’t everything right now. The Warriors are only 3 games behind the 5th seeded Lakers, who they play tonight. All it takes is one hot streak, and the Warriors could very well see themselves climb back into playoff contention.

Even at 36 years of age, there is no doubt that Stephen Curry is still one of the best players in the world.