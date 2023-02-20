“He thinks he’s a philosopher”: Jrue Holiday Dissects Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Mind Games That Helped Him Win vs LeBron James 

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks at the NBA All-Star Game Trophy after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team Giannis finally has a tally in the win column! Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s selections paid off. But during the draft, he pulled a bizarre move and his teammate Jrue Holiday thinks he was being too strategic, or “philosophical” as he put it.

We think it was hilarious. So, to sum it up, Giannis was the highlight of the All-Star game. Before it most certainly. While Jayson Tatum took the honors of the Kobe Bryant MVP award home, Giannis was the main man tonight.

From a conversation in the tunnel with Tatum to wrongly picking Ja Morant amongst the starters to strangely snubbing his teammate Jrue Holiday as the first pick, Giannis did it all.

And Jrue has an idea as to why Giannis wanted to go a different route.

“He thinks he’s a philosopher”: Jrue Holiday says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mind was only on winning

Viewers might have been in for a shock when Giannis picked Damian Lillard as his first pick instead of Jrue Holiday. But according to the Milwaukee Bucks guard himself, it was all part of the plan.

Jrue said, “Giannis is strategic with everything. He thinks he’s a philosopher… I knew I would go early, but I wasn’t going first. We talked about getting someone that would put the ball in the basket like that.”.

And it was a shrewd move indeed as Antetokounmpo finally notched up a win.

“Giannis is strategic with everything. He thinks he’s a philosopher… I knew I would go early, but I wasn’t going first. We talked about getting someone that would put the ball in the basket like that.” Jrue Holiday on Giannis not picking him 1st overall 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/8QzjoZ7dbb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Antetokounmpo exclaims that he “got one” vs LeBron!

As he won the game, the Greek Freak was happy about one thing, he finally has something against LeBron James. “I got one! I got one!”, he exclaimed as he hugged LeBron. Quite a wholesome interaction if you ask us.

“I got one! I got one!” Giannis celebrating after beating LeBron in the All-Star Game 😆 pic.twitter.com/XtHYulm2GG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

And as he collected the winner’s trophy, he made a very corny dad joke.

“Winner, winner chicken dinner!” Giannis after his team beat Team LeBron 🤣pic.twitter.com/sf37P1mUou — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Whether he is the Greek Freak or the Greek Philosopher, you decide. But one thing that we want to say is, never change Giannis, never change.

