“Damian Lillard is set to GLIDE past Clyde Drexler for all-time franchise scoring record”: Twitter Reacts to Blazer Superstar’s Candid Interview

Damian Lillard is all set for a revenge season as he sets his sights on a long-time goal; The Portland Trail Blazers franchise scoring record.

The resurgence of NBA players is something we all look forward to eagerly. Nobody likes to see an NBA player pick up an injury and be out for the longest time.

Several players are back in full fitness this year and the NBA’s roster of stars is going to be brighter than ever. Among them, Damian Lillard is one player we are eagerly awaiting for.

The Blazers superstar was an MVP candidate when fit and we will most likely see him get back to his best. On any given night, Lillard is capable of dropping 25 a game. Something that will help propel the Blazers back to the playoffs.

But, apart from a point to prove, Dame Dolla has his sights on a Blazers record that has stood for decades, the scoring record.

Also read: NBA Star Damian Lillard Releases His New Dame 8s Shoes Inspired by One of the Most Dominant Tag Teams in WWE

@Dame_Lillard is set to GLIDE past Clyde Drexler for all-time franchise scoring record* — Zak Hanshew (@ZaktheMonster) September 30, 2022

“Damian Lillard is set to glide past Clyde Drexler!”: NBA Twitter is liking what they see

With just a mere 500 points separating Lillard and Drexler, we can see why Dame decided to stay on. To be the franchise leader in points is a feat every player hopes to achieve someday.

And for Lillard, loyalty is a trait he is most proud of. Leading a franchise in scoring and showing his colors in the best way possible, is what the 6x All-Star wants.

Damian Lillard says potentially passing Clyde Drexler on scoring list is part of why he hasn’t left Portland “I would hate to come this close and miss out on that opportunity to pass Drexler if I was to leave.”https://t.co/JkcNsvl2b4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 30, 2022

As per several reports, he is looking and feeling different.

Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard is “moving different” as compared to last training camp and has his “zero-to-sixty burst” back. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 30, 2022

Just 531 points more! Dame will surely surpass it.

Damian Lillard, who has scored 17,510 points in his career, would need to score 531 points to pass the 18,040-point mark Clyde Drexler set during his 12 years with the Blazers https://t.co/vuUbZ7RDKo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 1, 2022

What do you think? Is NBA Twitter right to get hyped on Damian Lillard?

Also read: “You don’t think you can win with Damian Lillard, right?”: Kevin Durant once savagely exposed CJ McCollum’s actual chances to win an NBA title in Portland, in 2018