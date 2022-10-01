full
“Damian Lillard is set to GLIDE past Clyde Drexler for all-time franchise scoring record”: Twitter Reacts to Blazer Superstar’s Candid Interview

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sat Oct 01 2022

Damian Lillard is all set for a revenge season as he sets his sights on a long-time goal; The Portland Trail Blazers franchise scoring record. 

The resurgence of NBA players is something we all look forward to eagerly. Nobody likes to see an NBA player pick up an injury and be out for the longest time.

Several players are back in full fitness this year and the NBA’s roster of stars is going to be brighter than ever. Among them, Damian Lillard is one player we are eagerly awaiting for.

The Blazers superstar was an MVP candidate when fit and we will most likely see him get back to his best. On any given night, Lillard is capable of dropping 25 a game. Something that will help propel the Blazers back to the playoffs.

But, apart from a point to prove, Dame Dolla has his sights on a Blazers record that has stood for decades, the scoring record.

“Damian Lillard is set to glide past Clyde Drexler!”: NBA Twitter is liking what they see

With just a mere 500 points separating Lillard and Drexler, we can see why Dame decided to stay on. To be the franchise leader in points is a feat every player hopes to achieve someday.

And for Lillard, loyalty is a trait he is most proud of. Leading a franchise in scoring and showing his colors in the best way possible, is what the 6x All-Star wants.

As per several reports, he is looking and feeling different.

Just 531 points more! Dame will surely surpass it.

What do you think? Is NBA Twitter right to get hyped on Damian Lillard?

