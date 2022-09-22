“You don’t think you can win with Damian Lillard, right?”: Kevin Durant once savagely exposed CJ McCollum’s actual chances to win an NBA title in Portland, in 2018

Kevin Durant once hilariously trolled CJ McCollum during a podcast appearance

Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum are both pretty special players when it comes to putting the ball in the basket.

Right now, despite all the rumors and the different possibilities, Kevin Durant has continued his stay with the Brooklyn Nets… or rather he was forced to do so.

On the other hand, CJ McCollum will play his first full season with the Pelicans during this upcoming year, after the Blazers decided to blow things up and offload him.

Speaking of Portland though, many would say the team starting off fresh was a long, long time coming. And it appears that Kevin Durant, like the countless fans within the NBA community, was a staunch believer of that as well.

How do we know that you ask?

Well, all you have to do is go back to the year 2018 and tune into a pretty hilarious podcast session between the Nets star and McCollum.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Kevin Durant asked CJ McCollum if he really believed he could win an NBA title with the Blazers in 2018

Now let’s be honest here. A lot of us really liked the Portland Trail Blazers. They were an entertaining team with the roster they had.

However, we all also knew that had little to no chance to come out on top when it was all said and done. And almost everybody knew that.

Almost everybody, except CJ McCollum, it appears.

Wow, Kevin Durant!

What he said couldn’t have been more right, but that was nothing less than absolutely savage.

But, hey! That’s what we all love about KD, right?

