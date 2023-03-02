Damian Lillard Surpasses Michael Jordan in Incredible Season Record After 41-Point Explosion vs Pelicans

Michael Jordan has been known as the greatest basketball player of all time for a very long time, and with good reason. In all the years since his retirement, the closest player to him is LeBron James. And despite the freak of nature he is, many still consider Michael Jordan to have been better.

Still, even if players today can’t be as great as him all around, they can still break some of his records. And that is exactly what Damian Lillard did recently to pour ice-cold water on all his detractors.

Damian Lillard breaks Michael Jordan’s incredible scoring record

Damian Lillard was forced to miss all of last season due to an injury in his core. During that time, most fans all but forgot about the man’s existence. And as you could probably expect, Lillard did not appreciate that very much.

So, what did he do in retaliation? He came into the game against the Pelicans having matched a certain record of Michael Jordan. And with his 41 points against the franchise, he surpassed MJ completely in the category. Take a look at the Reddit post to find out what category it is.

As per ESPN, Michael Jordan set the record of scoring 40+ points in a single season while being 32 or over during the 97-98 season. The man was 35 at the time and had 12 of these games.

Compared to him, Damian Lillard now has 13 of the kind, while being 32 years old. So, overall, not a bad record at all to break. Heck, if anyone wasn’t paying attention to him this season, they sure are now.

What is Damian Lillard averaging this season?

After 49 games played, the man is now averaging 32.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 47.2% from the field, 37.7% from deep, and 92.1% from the charity stripe.

