“Damian Lillard would be a dream signing for Winners United”: Lou Williams invites the Portland Trail Blazers legend to rep his new music label on the Boardroom Podcast

Lou Williams, who’s an avid music lover and the owner of Winners United, wants Damian Lillard to be one of his signings.

‘2 girls and they get along like I’m Lou Will’ might be the single coolest name-drop that exists in hip-hop music. Lou Will exemplifies a 6th Man better than practically any other player who’s played this past decade, save for Jamal Crawford.

At his athletic peak, Lou Williams was a man who could slash his way to the rim and finish with aplomb. However, due to a knee injury that he suffered during his time with the Atlanta Hawks, Lou stopped being able to explode like that.

He worked further and further on his craft to improve his scoring arsenal in a multitude of ways in days that came. The result was that by the 2013-14 season, Lou Will had redefined himself from a combo guard to a 6th man fully.

The accolades would follow soon after, as would the hip-hop track name-drops alongside Drake and co. But there’s one particular artist who Lou Will wants more than just a name-drop from

Lou Williams names Damian Lillard as the dream signing for his record label Winners United

Lou Williams was recently interviewed by the Boardroom Podcast in the advent of the launch of his new venture. Winners United is a music label that Williams has just started in order to transition into post-retirement life.

Lou very clearly loves his hip-hop artists, and he also is at the intersection of hip-hop and sports. So he now wants to be able to work with other people in this area, which leaves Damian Lillard as the obvious dream choice:

“Signing? That would obviously be Dame. Dame’s seen success. He’s performed on a big stage, he’s created a fanbase of people that actually enjoy listening to his music. And so it would be Dame.”

