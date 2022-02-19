“I didn’t like Nikola Jokic at all; he used to flop all the time but he’s changed that”: Kevin Durant praises the 2021 NBA MVP for leading Denver to 6th seed at All-Star Break

Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez discuss at length how Nikola Jokic has evolved into a worthy NBA MVP through the years.

Nikola Jokic is having, by some measures, the greatest statistical season of all time. The Nuggets big man won the 2020-21 regular season honors for averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last year.

Through 52 appearances this year, Jokic has gone on to tally even better averages than last year. His rebounding average is up to 13.8 per game and he’s clearly playing the best defense of his life.

All-in-all, it’s been hard to tell who the better player out of Embiid and Jokic is at the current moment. But these are the 2 behemoths, along with Giannis, who’ve been carrying their teams on their backs all season long.

Jokic is currently a betting favorite to take back-to-back MVP honors.

Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez talk about Nikola Jokic on the Boardroom Podcast

KD was back on his podcast with Eddie Gonzalez recently, updating his audience about his thoughts on basketball and other stuff. The 4-time scoring champion berated Jokic for his flopping earlier on in his career, but he was also very effusive in his praise:

“I had to grow into (liking him), cuz I didn’t like him at all, I didn’t like his game at all. I just thought he flopped too much early on, when he first got to the league. He was too talented but he was flopping too much – like I hated that about his game. And then he just grew up.”

“He plays at his pace for sure. He plays at his pace and he’s so efficient too. Like he makes all of those crazy shots that you think that (won’t go in). He knows how to get those fouls on you – reach in, if you’re playing too aggressive.”

Jokic and Embiid, despite being 7-footers are probably the NBA’s most trustworthy mid-range shooters right now. The level of skill that the 26-year-old Serbian displays on a nightly basis is a testament to his work ethic.