“When the coffee hits and you really have to go to the bathroom”: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes his hilarious sense of humor to Twitter after the win vs the Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts his incredible sense of humor on display once again with a joke on Twitter, after his triple-double performance against the Knicks.

On Sunday night, the ailing New York Knicks hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden. As soon as the game tipped off, it was the defending champions who immediately sat on the driving seat, and never trailed the Knicks even once. In a pretty one-sided contest, it was the Bucks grabbing a huge 112-97 victory, winning their 12th game in the last 14.

It was yet again a huge night for the 2021 Finals MVP Antetokounmpo. After several missed triple-double opportunities, Giannis finally recorded his first triple-double of the season, dropping 20 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Also Read: The young New York Knicks guard sets the record for the most 3-points made by a rookie on his first NBA start

Now, we all know Giannis tries to portray himself as a hilarious jokester. Whether people find it amusing or not, The Greek Freak always has a few jokes ready with him. After the Bucks-Knicks game, Giannis took it to Twitter and captioned one of his photos:

When the coffee hits and you really have to go to the bathroom 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bYkrx0WxtS — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 12, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his previous Twitter jokes

Undoubtedly, Giannis is one incredible entertainer on the basketball court. However, the four lines don’t limit him to trying new things. Since the start of this 2021-2022 campaign, the 2-time MVP has been posting, as he thinks they are, “funny” jokes. And safe to say, his tweets are very amusing.

How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!! My Dad jokes are back!! — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 29, 2021

You won’t believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk… mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

Giannis is living his best dad joke life. 😂 😭 (🎥: @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/sX43LSZ7LL — theScore (@theScore) June 11, 2020

Also Read: The Joker’s recent form and stats show how the 2021 MVP is the most impactful player in the NBA

Giannis has been one of the league’s best players this season. Averaging 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, he is leading the Bucks to the 2nd best 18-10 record in the Eastern Conference.