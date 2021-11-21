Basketball

“Damian Lillard, you crazy as f**k!”: NBA Twitter celebrates as Damian Lillard puts on an incredible 39 point performance vs 76ers

"Damian Lillard, you crazy as f**k!": NBA Twitter celebrates as Damian Lillard puts on an incredible 39 point performance vs 76ers
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Watching Stephen Curry brings joy to my heart": NBA Legend Muggsy Bogues reminisces about the time he spent with the greatest shooter in NBA
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Damian Lillard, you crazy as f**k!": NBA Twitter celebrates as Damian Lillard puts on an incredible 39 point performance vs 76ers
“Damian Lillard, you crazy as f**k!”: NBA Twitter celebrates as Damian Lillard puts on an incredible 39 point performance vs 76ers

NBA Twitter reacts as Trailblazers star Damian Lillard finally finds his groove again against the…