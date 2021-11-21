“Damian Lillard, you crazy as f**k!”: NBA Twitter celebrates as Damian Lillard puts on an incredible 39 point performance vs 76ers

NBA Twitter reacts as Trailblazers star Damian Lillard finally finds his groove again against the 76ers

Man did we miss Damian Lillard!

For those that are clueless on the matter, no he wasn’t out injured. And no, he did not end up taking a Kyrie Irving-esque vacation from the team. He just wasn’t himself so far this season.

The man had bad shooting nights on top of bad shooting nights, to the point where his averages for this season stand at 21.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while shooting 39.0% from the field, and 29.1% from three. In case you were wondering, those numbers are beyond terrible.

To be fair to Dame, it was recently revealed that he was playing through a core-related injury. However, at the time, many believed it was nothing more than an excuse.

Fast forward to today, and suddenly, we have a breakout-esque performance from the Blazers star. And let’s just say, NBA Twitter was absolutely loving it.

NBA Twitter rejoices as Damian Lillard erupts for a season-high 39 points against the 76ers

Yep, you read that right. After what had been an abysmal season up until that point, Damian Lillard went off for 39 points and 7 assists, while shooting 47.6% from the field, and 38.5% from beyond the arc. What’s more is, the Blazers eventually grabbed the win, taking them to a record of 9-8, good for 7th in the West.

Dame dropped a season-high 39 PTS in tonight’s win over the Sixers 😤 pic.twitter.com/wO9sKWz18J — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2021

Well, we did promise you reactions from fans on Twitter. Here are just some of them.

39?! Damian Lillard you crazy af! — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) November 21, 2021

Looks like weren’t the only ones missing Logo Lillard. Welcome back Dame.

