“Did you really just say the ‘failure Lakers’, man?!”: Wizards’ Kentavious Cladwell-Pope can’t stop laughing as a reporter throws some major shade at LeBron James and the crew

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can’t keep his composure as reporter calls LeBron James and the Lakers a failure this season

We won’t lie, it’s a bit sad to see where the Lakers are right now.

This was supposed to be a team competing for an NBA championship coming into this season. They were supposed to be the Western Conference’s answer to the superteam Nets. But now, making the postseason at all is starting to become a serious doubt.

While the condition of the team is unfortunate, it’s a grave that the team dug for themselves.

What made the Lakeshow as dominant as it was for the last 2 years, was its defense. It was the assurance that, even if the team is a bit lackluster in scoring the ball, they’d be able to take it back from its opponents and try again immediately. And one of the more underrated contributors to that notion was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

As many know by now, the man was traded along with Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook. And given that the Wizards are sitting 2nd in the East right, it’s probably safe to assume he is loving the move right now.

Still, he was asked about the Lakers by a reporter after grabbing a close win against the Heat. And here, the framing of the question… in question here (sorry), had the man in absolute pieces.

Reporter asks Kentavious Caldwell-Pope about his thoughts on the ‘failure’ Lakers this season

Yep. A certain somebody actually went there.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Take a look-see at the tweet below then.

Reporter: “You’re having a great season while the team that traded you (Lakers) has been a failure. Any satisfaction from that?” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “I’m happy where I’m at. I wasn’t too upset about the trade. It was no biggie for me.” 🤣

pic.twitter.com/n3zfFXK0o4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2021

Don’t worry. We couldn’t believe it when we first saw it either.

Now, it’s probably just a tad bit too harsh to come right out and say that the Purple and Gold is a failure this season.

But really… is it though?

