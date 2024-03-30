Damian Lillard’s Availability for Bucks-Hawks Rests on His ‘Personal Reasons’

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While the Boston Celtics have already clinched the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks are in competition with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks for the #2 spot in the standings. Considering that the Bucks have already lost two games in a row, fans will hope that Damian Lillard will be available for tonight’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Despite being only 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers with 9 games remaining in the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks have added numerous players to their recent injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp, and Patrick Beverley are all listed as “probable”. On the other hand, Damian Lillard is the only player confirmed to be “OUT” for the Hawks game.

Even though Lillard will be missing tonight’s road clash against Dejounte Murray and co., fans will be pleased to learn that their star point guard isn’t suffering from any injuries. As reported by the team, per Eric Nehm, Dame will miss the road game due to “personal reasons”.

The sharpshooter taking a personal leave isn’t surprising, considering he has had a hectic season following his transition from Portland to Milwaukee. Back in January, the 33-year-old had missed a clash against the Utah Jazz due to personal reasons as well. While the actual reason hasn’t been disclosed, fans and analysts are assuming that it has something to do with his divorce from Kay’La Lillard. In any case, Lillard can use a break before what can turn out to be a very competitive postseason for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard sustained two injuries in the Bucks’ previous clash

Lillard sustained two injuries during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 28th March battle against the New Orleans Pelicans. At halftime, Dame was seen limping toward the team’s locker room. It was later revealed that the 6ft 2” guard was in pain after hurting his calf. However, the injury wasn’t major enough to keep him sidelined.

At the 7:03 mark of the third quarter, Lillard made his way to the team’s locker room, missing out on the remainder of the quarter before playing the entirety of the final period. For obvious reasons, it was assumed that Dame was struggling with his leg injury. But during the postgame conference, Doc Rivers revealed that the eight-time All-Star was getting stitches in his lips.

After a slow start to the season, Lillard seems to be much more comfortable with his role in his new team. Averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, per Basketball Reference, he will be expected to shift gears and elevate his performance as the postseason approaches.