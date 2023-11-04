“Damn, He’s Got It”: Confused Over 7’4 Victor Wembanyama’s Height, JJ Redick And Jalen Williams Marvel Over Spurs Rookie’s Athleticism

Recently, JJ Redick had OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams on The Old Man and the Three podcast, where the two discussed the NBA’s newest generational talent, Victor Wembanyama. Amazed by his incredible height, the two marveled at his 7’4″ frame and even joked that he might be much taller.

Williams, in particular, got to see his height firsthand when the Thunder took on the San Antonio Spurs in pre-season. In the game, the Thunder came away 122-121 victors, but not before Wemby strutted his stuff. The 19-year-old managed to score 20 points and grab five rebounds in just 19 minutes.

Given the tough task of defending Wembanyama, Williams was amazed by his freakish ability. A competent defender, Williams has a 7’2″ wingspan that serves him well on defense. However, that wasn’t enough, as he recalled how Wemby got the better of him with a spin move. “I think he had a spin. I made him spin, I did everything right, he spun into traffic and spun from outside the lane, and got to the other side. Kind of easy, laid it up with his left. That was the move of the night when I was like, ‘Damn, he’s got it,'” said Williams.

Even JJ Redick had to acknowledge just how incredible Wembanyama is. He has never played against the French center but believes he is a freak of nature, much like Kawhi Leonard. The Klaw is a player whose size, defense, and incredible strength leave many surprised. So, to be compared to such a star at this age is a huge compliment in and of itself for Wemby.

Victor Wembanyama has been living up to his status as the No.1 overall pick

Jalen Williams and JJ Redick aren’t the only ones who are impressed by Victor Wembanyama. The whole league has been put on notice thanks to his exceptional performances. Leading the San Antonio Spurs, Wemby is living up to his name as a generational talent and the No.1 overall pick in the draft.

In five games, Wemby has averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and about two blocks per game. What’s more, he has put up some amazing displays against some of the toughest opposition the league has to offer. In particular, his recent game against the Phoenix Suns stood out, especially since he went up against his idol, Kevin Durant.

Wemby scored an incredible 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and made two blocks in a 132-121 win over the Suns. It was incredible and earned the praise of the Slim Reaper, who is looking forward to seeing the Frenchman grow as a player.

Everyone is keen to see just how Wembanyama’s career unfolds. At the age of 19, he still has a long way to go, and who knows? Once all is said and done, he may just be the greatest player in NBA history.