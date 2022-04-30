“Damn Memphis Grizzlies no dancing or talking crazy tonight huh?”: When Patrick Beverley trash-talked Ja Morant after Minnesota defeated Memphis in a regular-season game

Patrick Beverley mocked Grizzlies’ celebration after defeating them in their last regular season encounter and lived to see them dance on the Timberwolves logo.

Although no series went to a Game 7, nor there were any upsets, the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs was pretty wonderful. All the six series other than maybe the Bucks–Bulls and the Heat–Hawks gave us multiple good games.

Some had more good ones than the others, but no other series had as much excitement as the Grizzlies–Wolves one. It was supposed to be good because these two teams were going back and forth against each other since the start of the season.

They didn’t just split the victories when they faced each other four times in the regular season, they developed a rivalry in doing so. Players gave statements against each other in post-game pressers and even exchanged a few Tweets and comments here and there on social media.

And we all know a certain someone in the Timberwolves camp who never hesitates to go overboard in saying things that might come back later to bite him and his team.

Patrick Beverley trolled Grizzlies and two months later Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks sent him and the Wolves home

The Grizzlies had the second-best record (56-26) in the NBA this season, only second to the #1 seed in the West, the Phoenix Suns. Timberwolves, on the other hand, were 46-36 and were #7 who matched up with Ja Morant and Co after winning the Play-in tournament against the Clippers.

But in the last week of February, when they played their last game against each other in the regular season, Wolves point guard Patrick Beverley Tweeted this out.

Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh 🤔 awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 25, 2022

It was a shot on Morant and a few other Memphis players, who celebrated their two victories against Minnesota and several other wins with some dance moves.

After drawing their regular-season record 2-2 with them, Pat Bev spat out something that he and his team would regret just 2 months later. Ja and Dillon Brooks would not just send the Wolves home last night, they’d also dance on the Timberwolves’ logo after doing so.

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks dancing on the Wolves logo pic.twitter.com/7jOD12vuaW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2022

