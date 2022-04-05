“Damn Stephen A Smith, B*llSackSports got your a**”: Kevin Durant calls out the NBA analyst for reporting satirical information about James Harden and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant points out the false reports Stephen A. Smith cites to Magic Johnson regarding Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Kevin Durant isn’t one to mince his words when it comes to speaking his mind. There’s a reason as to why the 2x Finals MVP has nearly as many tweets on Twitter as he does points scored in the NBA. This isn’t a slight towards Durant but rather putting his knack for ‘free speech’ into perspective.

It’s no secret that James Harden had a falling out with the Brooklyn Nets, eventually leading to him requesting a trade to Philadelphia to team up with Joel Embiid. His problem revolved around him reverting back to the role he had on the Rockets in terms of carrying a heavy offensive workload.

At the time in mid-February, Kyrie Irving was still sidelined for home games due to NYC’s private employer vaccine mandate and Kevin Durant was tending to his MCL sprain.

Harden was also butting heads with KD on how the offense should flow, with him, reportedly, wanting to have the offense run through him more often. The former Warrior preferred a free-flowing offense instead.

Stephen A. Smith gets duped by BallSack Sports and Kevin Durants calls him out for it.

For those not in the know, BallSack Sports has taken NBA Twitter over by storm. The satrical page focuses on spreading misinformation about the NBA and preys on poor souls who scroll a bit to fast to check the source for the wild statements that the page makes.

Well, it turns out one of the most respected journalists, reporters, and TV analysts of the century, Stephen A. Smith, fell for a satirical report made by the BS Sports page about Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Kevin Durant, who’s had a tiff with Nick Wright, another NBA ‘analyst’, called out the Knicks superfan on Twitter.

Damn steve. Got ya ass https://t.co/oyZY5uPCKx — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 5, 2022

What makes SAS’s claim about Kyrie calling Harden ‘washed’ even more preposterous is that both of those people admitted very openly that they had a great relationship with one another even after the trade went through. Yet, in front of Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, Smith decided to spew a report with no basis to it whatsoever.