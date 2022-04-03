“LeBron James and Kevin Durant to miss the playoffs? Looks likely”: Evaluating the Lakers and the Nets’ playoff chances

LeBron James and Kevin Durant might both miss out on the playoffs. The two best players in the world are on the verge of an early exit.

This is perhaps the first time in the NBA where the league’s two best players are on the verge of missing the playoffs. As unfathomable as it sounds, it might actually be true.

LeBron and the Lakers are sitting in the 11th seed, with a 36-41 record. They are one game behind the San Antonio Spurs in the 9th seed and three behind the New Orleans Pelicans in the 8th.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are sitting in the 10th seed. They are tied with the Charlotte Hornets and are one game behind the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams have the head-to-head advantage over Brooklyn.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant: Individual brilliance, team flatulence

Both players are playing out of their minds. LeBron is leading the league in scoring. He is averaging a phenomenal 30 ppg.

KD just put up a career-high of 55 points against the Atlanta Hawks. He is also averaging 30 ppg, however, he has played 3 fewer games than needed to be considered for the scoring title.

Despite their stunning play, their teams are lackluster. If either team racks up more losses, they will be out.

It seldom happens that the best players in the league do not make it to the playoffs. This season, it is actually a possibility.

