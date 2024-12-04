“Damn Wow”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Was in Disbelief Over Being 10/10 at a Point Against Pistons

Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer with still almost a decade of basketball left in him. But even with all his talent and list of accolades, Giannis managed to surprise himself with how well he performed against the Detroit Pistons in tonight’s game at the Little Caesars Arena.

After the game, Giannis was told by a reporter that he started the game with a perfect 10/10 shooting record from the field. Although he’s a prolific scorer who puts up big numbers on every outing, going 100% from the field came as a surprise to the Bucks superstar.

He said, visibly taken aback, “I made my first 10 shots? Damn. Wow.”

Giannis ended the game on a high note as well. He dropped 28 points with seven rebounds, eight assists, and a block. While he couldn’t maintain his 100% shooting record throughout the game, Giannis shot 10/11 from the field.

It is still very impressive stuff from the Greek Freak. He also shot 8/12 from the charity stripe.

Giannis has made some notable changes to his game which is now showing results. He has incorporated a crucial mid-range jumper that now helps him to expand his game beyond the painted area to the perimeter at least. Most of his points against the Pistons came from mid-range shots as well. Within a short period, Giannis has gotten pretty good at it.

The improvement in Giannis’ game is also translating very well into his team’s success. The Bucks currently have the longest winning streak in the league with seven. They have won nine out of their last 10 games, and have also clinched the East Group B in the NBA Cup. Only a few weeks ago, they were being thrashed in the media for their poor run.

Damian Lillard is also getting back in the form he was expected to be in for a long time. He dropped 27 points against the Pistons on 9/17 shooting from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range. Everything seems to be going their way at the moment.

With this track record, the Bucks will shape up as a major threat in the East if they can manage to avoid injuries.