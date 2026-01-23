Kim Kardashian Addresses Viral “Flirtatious” Encounter With Luka Doncic On Social Media

We are closing in on the one-year anniversary of the blockbuster trade heard around the world. 11 months ago Luka Doncic was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that drastically changed the course of both franchises.

The City of Angels rejoiced at Doncic’s arrival despite losing Anthony Davis, as many saw him as the team’s franchise superstar once LeBron James hangs ’em up. Celebrities far across LA started swarming to the arena to watch the Slovenian sensation work his magic on the floor.

Kim Kardashian even started flirting with him on social media. Except here’s the thing…that wasn’t real. It was photoshop. Kardashian spoke about this nasty fake during a recent interview/podcast appearance alongside her sister Khloe and expressed her surprise at how so many people thought that it was real.

“There was like a fake tweet or comment on Instagram, I don’t know where it came from, but it was like, ‘Hi your coming to LA, I wanna learn Slovakian’ or whatever language,” claimed the famed personality. That’s exactly how it played out too. The official doctored message from Kim read, “I want to learn how to speak Slovenian,” with a lip biting emoji. What’s worse? Popular b-ball fake account NBA Centel shared the message on X.

Kim Kardashians addresses rumors of her hitting on Luka Dončić YT/Khloekardashian pic.twitter.com/pn0zm3S2bf — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) January 22, 2026

Doncic then apparently replied to the message, writing, “No, please don’t.” Kim wasn’t certain if this was an actual reply from Luka or not. It wasn’t. The entire interaction was photoshopped by none other than perhaps the greatest parody account of all time, NBACentel.

“And then, I don’t know if he really thought it was me and then he replied, or if it was like a fake reply. I don’t know at this point. But mine was so fake, and it looks like I’m hitting on this guy. I haven’t gone to a Laker game since,” she joked. Kim was sure to mention that the fake wasn’t REALLY the reason stopping her from going to Purple and Gold games, but she took the opportunity to make a joke.

In a weird way, the whole episode kind of sums up what life is like when you’re a global superstar in 2026. Luka didn’t just inherit LeBron’s on-court expectations he inherited the nonstop spotlight, the celebrity orbit, and now the doctored weirdness that blurs what’s real and what’s fake.

A year into this Lakers era, the basketball part has mostly made sense. The off-court circus? That’s still finding its footing. And if a fake Kim Kardashian DM is the strangest bump in the road so far, that’s probably a sign that Doncic is handling the LA transition just fine, even if the internet clearly isn’t.

It should also be noted that Luka is very much engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Anamaria Goltes, with whom he shares his daughter, Gabriela, with. Kim would not blatantly flirt with a taken man on such a public forum as no person in general would if they had upstanding morals and ethics.