DeMar DeRozan Gets Introduced to Kings Fans During Summer League, ‘Not Like Us’ Plays in the Background

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite many rumors claiming that DeMar DeRozan could be moving to the LA Lakers, the former Chicago Bull is now officially a Sacramento King. After this incredible move was confirmed, he decided to attend a few of the Kings’ preseason games at the Golden 1 Center. And in the most recent one, he walked out to a Kendrick Lamar track that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Much like Lamar, DeRozan grew up in Compton, California. So, with the two being close, the 34-year-old has been hearing the track everywhere. Amidst this, it appears that the DJ in the arena felt it fitting that he walked out in the Golden 1 Center with the very same track, as seen in Jason Anderson’s X post.

Of course, DeMar’s connection to the viral Drake diss track doesn’t end there. He also made a cameo appearance in the music video that dropped not too long ago, where he looked menacingly into the camera before walking out. With the now-King being a former Toronto Raptor, the Canadian rapper likely didn’t appreciate his appearance very much.

Going back to his appearance in Sacramento, as one might expect, DeRozan received an incredibly warm welcome from the fans. It’s no surprise that there was a roar either, considering that there had been no official announcement of the move being confirmed, turning this into a fun little surprise for supporters in the arena.

Amidst this, the six-time NBA All-Star had a massive smile plastered on his face, before he eventually sat down right next to Kings owner, Vivek Ranadive. And before long, De’Aaron Fox decided to join the two as well.

All things considered, things are looking very, very good in Sacramento at the moment. With the Golden State Warriors, and the LA Lakers not looking nearly as hot at the moment, this move could make the Kings the best team in California for a long time. Simply put, this is just a wonderful time to be a fan of this franchise.

