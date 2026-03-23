Dan Hurley Compares UConn to Warriors After Win vs. UCLA, Hints at Alex Karaban Being His Steph Curry

Which team in modern basketball wouldn’t want to be compared to prime Golden State Warriors? They struck fear into the hearts of opponents every time they took to the court, and that’s the vibe Dan Hurley felt they set in their win against UCLA, which booked UConn’s spot in the Sweet 16.

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The Huskies defeated the Bruins 73-57, and when Hurley compared themselves to the Warriors in the post-game interview, one could have just assumed that they scorched the field from the perimeter. But that wasn’t the case.

UConn shot just 33% from the field in their victory, but it was the “feeling” that forced Hurley to make the Warriors comparison. His star player Alex Karaban? His very own Stephen Curry.

“We shot 33% from three and it felt like we were the Warriors, man, It was incredible,” coach Hurley, ecstatic after the win, stated.

When the interviewer further quipped that Karaban next to him was a ‘Stephen Curry in white wearing number 11’, Hurley stated, “Sure do.”

Hurley pointed to Karaban and showered him with all the praise in the world. “It’s about this guy here, his greatness,” he said. “In the last four years, there hasn’t been a better player in college basketball, surely hasn’t been a bigger winner.”

Well, Karaban is no Curry. That’s for certain. He’s a forward at 6’8″, after all. But in terms of shooting, the 2-time NCAA champ certainly has range, and can be lethal. Against the UCLA, he put up 27 points, including four three pointers, so Hurley can’t be blamed for comparing him with Curry just for the night.

But to reach Curry’s level, Karaban has miles to go. It’s good he returned to college after withdrawing himself from the 2024 Draft, because he feels he has a lot to improve. In terms of movement and explosives, he still lacks that little edge, and it’s yet to be seen if he declares himself for the upcoming draft.

For now though, Karaban will be looking to focus on the Sweet 16 and getting UConn to another championship win.