Savannah Repping Kendrick Lamar’s Brand Next To LeBron James Amid Drake Beef Intrigues Joe Budden

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been the year’s biggest pop culture story and has split celebrities and athletes into two sides. LeBron James and his wife Savannah are seemingly in the Compton native’s corner, which they allegedly subtly hinted in Paris.

Savannah was seen wearing a ‘pgLang’ t-shirt, a brand co-founded by Kendrick, which rapper Joe Budden believes was a sign that they are in his corner in his feud with the Canadian superstar.

During an episode on the Joe Budden Podcast, the host claimed it’s possible that she was sporting the brand’s t-shirt simply because she likes it. However, he believes there’s more to it than that. He said,

“The passive-aggressive LeBron Drake beef is interesting to me. Savannah might just really love that shirt. And I don’t speak about people’s wives, but she might just really love that shirt brand and Kendrick. But LeBron posing in the picture the way he did with her in the shirt tells me that he saw the Drake post to all the Olympians that was not LeBron.”

Savannah James hates Drake because women usually blame their man’s friends for their infidelity pic.twitter.com/pRGEtwpQo7 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) August 4, 2024

The social media activity that Budden referred to is Drake’s shoutout to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Instagram. The five-time Grammy-winning artist not posting James’ picture surprised many, as the two have been friends for years and even walked out together when the rapper performed in LA last year.

Drake posted KD, Shai & Curry via IG… no LeBron pic.twitter.com/T7nVScXkJ3 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 20, 2024

Another sign that James and Drake’s relationship has soured is the Lakers superstar’s feelings about Kendrick’s smash hit ‘Not Like Us.’ During Team USA’s pregame warmup before their battle against Serbia in an exhibition game, the DJ in the stadium played the song.

Curry scoffed and claimed he was tired of it, but James quickly responded that he still loves it. The four-time MVP’s admission is staggering, considering the song is a vicious diss aimed at Drake. All signs point to the superstar and his family being on Kendrick’s side in this beef, which is undoubtedly a massive blow to the Canadian superstar’s morale.