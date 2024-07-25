Rachel Nichols Claims Sixers’ Off-Season Moves Have Empowered Them to Take On Celtics

Acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this past offseason couldn’t have worked out any better for the Boston Celtics. Winning an NBA championship and still adding pieces to the mix, Rachel Nichols is convinced that the Celtics built a superteam of their own. However, the NBA analyst also believes that the moves made by the Sixers so far have given them a fair chance of taking on Boston in the East.

On Undisputed, Rachel Nichols discussed how the Celtics are still the favorites to win it all. But looking at what the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to do this offseason, Nichols is sure that Boston finally has some competition within their conference.

“The Celtics were a superteam in this style of NBA…But I’m excited to see this Paul George-Tyrese Maxey-Joel Embiid partnership. I think Daryl Morey did another magician’s job by picking up some excellent other role players…So, I just think that when you look at what they got, they are a threat to the Boston Celtics.”

How do the 76ers measure up to the Celtics “super team?” @Rachel__Nichols weighs in: “They are closer to Boston. I’m excited to see this Paul George-Tyrese Maxey-Joel Embiid partnership.” pic.twitter.com/neoHCPTwEH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 24, 2024

Rachel Nichols gave a new spin on what a successful superteam is in today’s NBA. Earlier, it used to be a trio or a ‘Big Three’ that was the recipe for success. But now, Nichols believes that to create a new superteam, an organization only needs two superstars on their roster.

She emphasized the importance of role players on the team’s roster, specifically from the third to their eighth player in rotation. And that is what the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to do this summer.

Nichols highlighted the 76ers acquiring Paul George this offseason as one of the biggest moves that poses a direct threat to the Boston Celtics. Apart from George, the Sixers also got Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and even Andre Drummond.

Philly also re-signed Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tyrese Maxey so the team does not lose any of the pieces that already made them what they were this past season.

In conclusion, Nichols not only named the 76ers but also the New York Knicks as another team that rose as a threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

Do the Philadelphia 76ers have what it takes to dethrone Boston?

The New York Knicks didn’t sign as many players as the Philadelphia 76ers did. But the handful of moves they did make have already increased their chances of turning out to be a potential threat for the Celtics in the future.

The biggest move by the Knicks was bringing Mikal Bridges to the team, re-uniting the Villanova championship squad. The Knicks front office has touted that as an excellent decision itself.

Apart from trading for Mikal Bridges, the Knicks signed OG Anunoby to a five-year extension. But what caught the entire league by surprise was Jalen Brunson taking a major pay cut for the team to acquire another star to NY.

As for the Philadelphia 76ers, re-signing Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. was a no-brainer. Maxey is already an All-Star and Oubre was a huge help to the team, whether he was starting or coming off the bench. Keeping a veteran star guard in Kyle Lowry only goes to add more depth to their bench.

But let’s look at the 76ers’ acquisitions this summer. Caleb Martin had an excellent outing during his time with Miami and the Sixers hope he can have the same production with them. Reggie Jackson is a proven point guard who excels in not just running the offense but also taking over when necessary.

Andre Drummond seems to be the most impressive pickup by Philly this offseason. The injury to Joel Embiid really hampered the 76ers championship aspirations last season. And even though Drummond may not be able to give the same offensive output as Embiid, he is still more than capable on the boards and on the defensive end of the floor.

As for Eric Gordon, the man is a knockdown sharpshooter who can come off the bench and light up opposing teams in a hurry. So, adding Gordon to the squad was another great move pulled off by Daryl Morey going forward.