Joe Lacob Reveals Klay Thompson Hadn’t Received a Free Agency Offer From Warriors Ahead of Dallas Move

Last month, Klay Thompson and the Warriors called it quits on their 13-year relationship after the veteran signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks. Given the modest price tag, many pondered how low the Warriors’ final offer to the four-time NBA champion was before he signed with the Mavericks. However, Joe Lacob has revealed there wasn’t one.

Advertisement

On The Tim Kawakami Show, the Warriors’ majority owner revealed that Thompson had informed the team that he intended to move on before free agency commenced. The franchise respected his wishes and did not discuss a new deal with the guard before he signed for the Mavericks. Lacob said,

“To be frank and honest, Klay made the decision prior to the beginning of free agency and he informed us of it, that his intention was to not come back… We made an offer to him, it’s well-chronicled, in the fall, substantially higher than what he ultimately did wind up signing for him. So I thought it was very fair, very fair if not more than fair at the time.”

He confirmed that the Warriors offered him a 2-year, $48 million contract in the 2023 offseason. However, Thompson turned it down and backed himself to have a stellar year and land a massive deal. However, he had the worst season of his career, capped off by his dismal 0-of-10 performance in the team’s season-ending loss to the Kings in the play-in tournament.

Following that bitter defeat, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr claimed that the team intended to hand the guard a new deal to extend his stay with the franchise. Lacob confirmed they were willing to negotiate with Thompson, but he informed them that he wanted to leave.

The Warriors’ owner is unsure why the four-time NBA champion was keen on exiting the only team he had played for in the NBA. In his introductory press conference with the Mavericks, the 34-year-old guard claimed he moved to Dallas to seek a fresh start and Lacob is taking his admission at face value.

The owner’s confession suggests Thompson’s exit wasn’t financially motivated. He needed a change of scenery to rekindle his form. He seemingly believes that the Warriors did not have the firepower to exploit his generational shooting ability.

Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should help Thompson get more open looks at the basket than last year. Helping the Mavericks win a title would vindicate the guard. It would also see him win his fifth ring, one more than former teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

For the second year in a row, the veteran is betting on himself. It remains to be seen if he succeeds or falls on his face again.