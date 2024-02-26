“Dang I Really Am Scared”: Paul Pierce Details the Celtics’ Biggest Hurdles in the Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference has been pretty deep for the last few years and the playing field has become even more competitive this year. For instance, last year’s eighth-seed Miami Heat had handed over a tough upset to the top-seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round to make it to the NBA Finals, defeating the Boston Celtics in a bizarre Eastern Conference Finals series. That’s exactly why Paul Pierce is worried about his former team, the Boston Celtics’ postseason hopes despite them having the best record in the league.

As it turns out, Pierce believes that the seventh-seeded Miami Heat are the most dangerous threat for the Celts as things stand now. On the debut episode of his All The Smoke Productions show The Truth Lounge, the Celtics legend discussed the Celtics’ chances to come out of the East this year.

He was joined by former basketball player Jason Crowe on the show, who opined that the Celts are not the “true favorites” in the East. Upon hearing this, Pierce asked Crowe which team he believes can be a legitimate threat to Boston. After Crowe named the Philadelphia 76ers, The Truth was not convinced. However, the 46-year-old did open up about one team that he fears the most in the East.

“You only got one legit team, Miami. Even though they are where they at[7th in East], that’s the only team I be like dang I really am scared of,” expressed Paul Pierce.

Crowe co-signed this sentiment and acknowledged that the Jimmy Butler-led team is known to turn the heat up in the postseason. The Truth bypassed the 2nd seeded Cavs, 3rd seeded Bucks, and the fourth-seeded Knicks while finding the fifth-seeded 76ers non-threatening. His reasoning is sound considering that the Celtics are the most red-hot team in the league. With 45 wins and 12 losses, they have built the best winning formula this season and are pretty deep. This is why their former superstar is backing them to make a sustainable run.

However, the Celtics have a few dark horses to worry about in the East. The Indiana Pacers have the likelihood to become a sleeper team in the playoffs. And it will be foolish to dismiss a Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks side despite their defensive woes this season.

Paul Pierce is a believer in the Celtics

Early in the season, in November of last year, when the Celtics beat the Knicks 114-98, Jayson Tatum had 35 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Pierce admired this performance and declared Tatum as the best American player in the NBA. Considering Tatum’s elite status, The Truth’s confidence in the Celtics speaks volumes. After acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, the Celts have been even more deadly upfront. They have formidable guard depth with two-way-players like Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and sharpshooter Payton Pritchard off the bench, on the roster. In December on The Ticket and the Truth Pod with Kevin Garnett, Pierce lauded the Celts’ depth.

“I am seeing them playing with the edge now. They believe that they can win it all… When they have a player out, say Porzingis is not playing or Tatum’s not playing, they still feel like they can win the game… I’m not really seeing a lot of drop off when somebody sit out,” he stated.

Therefore, Pierce likes the Celtics’ chances of at least making it to the third conference finals and perhaps the second finals in three years. Having an ace like Tatum surrounded by some of the best two-way players is a big boon indeed.