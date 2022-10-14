“Got That D.C. Game Circled!”: Clippers’ John Wall Shared the One Matchup He’s Looking Forward to the Most This Season

Clippers’ John Wall joins Maverick Carter and Paul Riveria on ‘The Shop’ and talks about his return to the NBA

The NBA, just like any other professional sports league, is quite ruthless. One day you could be on the top of the hill, and the very next, things could be totally different. No one knows this better than John Wall. A 5x NBA All-Star, John Wall brought success back to Washington D.C. after a long drought.

However, his injuries got the better of him, and things went downhill from there. In December 2020, Wall was traded from the Wizards to the Rockets. After spending ten years with the franchise, Wall didn’t even get to say goodbye to the Wizards fans because of the Pandemic restrictions.

After playing 40 games in the 2020-21 season, Wall and the Rockets made a mutual decision for the star to sit out for the younger guards to develop better. The Rockets bought out Wall’s contract, and he signed with the Clippers in the summer. Recently, he joined Maverick Carter and Paul Riveria on ‘The Shop’ where he discussed quite a few things.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Lakers Huddle : 2017 NBA MVP Gives His Point of View on Clips From Preseason Game Against the Timberwolves

John Wall reveals the one matchup he’s looking forward to in 2022-23

Just like most of the players in the NBA, Wall loves to hoop. After a season of sitting out, he was restless to get back on the court, and we saw the same in the preseason games he played for the Clippers. In the three games he’s played, he averaged 11 points and 3.3 assists. Even though the numbers don’t look very impressive, but he’s shown glimpses of his old All-Star self.

While talking to Maverick Carter and Paul Riveria, Wall shared that he’s excited to be back on the court again and doing what he loves. Carter asked if there were any games Wall had circled. He replied and said,

“I circled one main game. D.C. Going back to D.C. Being there for 10 years, the team that drafted me. Being the franchise guy, and then getting traded from there. That was during the midst of COVID, so I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of the fans.”

From his words, it is clear that Wall is still not over getting traded from the city he gave his all to.

“Hopefully, I get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve. My ultimate goal was to try and bring a championship there. Everything I did for that city, from play through my injuries, giving back to the community. That felt like a second home to me.”

Also Read: “I Have Two Years Left on my Deal”: $60 Million Draymond Green Reveals Why he Won’t Let Contract Drama Linger

John Wall’s struggles with injuries

John Wall is no stranger to injuries. The 5x NBA All-Star has a long past with them. In his third season, Wall missed over two months of action because of a knee injury. He struggled with a knee injury during the 2017-18 season as well.

During the 2018-19 season, Wall suffered a left heel injury, which ruled him out for the season. After surgery for the same, John suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, when he slipped and fell at home.

Even during his time with the Rockets, Wall missed a good portion of the 2020-21 season due to a hamstring injury.

The Clippers would hope that Wall stays healthy this season, as the team they have currently is clearly a championship contender.

Also Read: “Keep ya Sanity Russell Westbrook!”: Clippers Star Paul George Tweets Out his Support for the Disgruntled Lakers Guard