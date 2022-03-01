Basketball

“We were stripped of Derrick Rose, so the basketball powers gave us Ja Morant”: NBA Twitter hails the Grizzlies point guard for becoming the first player in franchise history to have a 50-point performance

"We were stripped of Derrick Rose, so the basketball powers gave us Ja Morant": NBA Twitter hails the Grizzlies point guard for becoming the first player in franchise history to have a 50-point performance
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
NZ vs SA Man of the Series today: Who was awarded Man of the Series in New Zealand vs South Africa Test series?
Next Article
“It’s pretty obvious that Ja Morant is the 2022 MVP”: Soaked Taylor Jenkins dismisses Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as MVP frontrunners after Grizzlies guard scores 52
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James always needs an excuse": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless says the King is now using Rob Pelinka as a scapegoat for the Lakers' continued struggles
“LeBron James always needs an excuse”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless says the King is now using Rob Pelinka as a scapegoat for the Lakers’ continued struggles

Skip Bayless may be a hater but he’s not wrong about LeBron James making excuses…