“We were stripped of Derrick Rose, so the basketball powers gave us Ja Morant”: NBA Twitter hails the Grizzlies point guard for becoming the first player in franchise history to have a 50-point performance

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has a career-high 50-point performance that includes a poster dunk and an unreal buzzer-beater.

Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel, never seizing to impress. The 22-year old is having a breakthrough year with the Grizzlies, torching new franchise records regularly. Morant has a freakish athletic ability despite being 6″3′. The former ROTY is a top nominee for dunk of the year.

In his very first appearance as an All-Star, Morant began as a starter. The Grizzlies point guard has made his case for the MVP and MIPY. In only his third season in the NBA, Morant is leading his team and is on the verge of dethroning the Warriors from the second position in the West standings.

During his recent game against the Spurs, Morant showcased an array of his skills. The Grizzlies guard had an impressive dunk, followed by the buzzer-beater of the season. The former Murray State player had 29-points on 80% FG at the end of the first half.

Morant sends NBA Twitter into a tizzy with his recent performance against Gregg Popovich’s Spurs.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s display of athleticism against the Spurs.

Morant’s poster dunk on the seven-foot Jakob Poeltl may have just earned him a top nominee in the dunk of the year. The Grizzlies guard put the Spurs center on a poster.

Ja Morant just had the dunk of the year Oh my pic.twitter.com/mzgJVlcOKR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2022

Stop 🛑 everything & watch this dunk by @JaMorant 😮 👀 https://t.co/lNGURzy4WU — Ed Gordo (@EdGordo6) March 1, 2022

Doctor: Put the bandaid where Ja Morant hurt you. Jakob Poeltl: pic.twitter.com/dLLOzGUqlQ — KJ (@kelwright) March 1, 2022

ja morant really saw a 7 footer and said i got this 😱pic.twitter.com/6OH8e1mlYh — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) March 1, 2022

Morant would follow his dunk with an incredible buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.

There’s no words for Ja Morant at this point. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/JgdalqABjB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

We are so lucky to have Ja Morant — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 1, 2022

Steven Adams/Ja Morant the best QB/WR duo basketball has seen pic.twitter.com/499vl4Vk6i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2022

We were stripped of Derrick Rose .. so the basketball powers gave us Ja Morant — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 1, 2022

Ja Morant tonight: 52 PTS (career high)

7 REB

22-30 FG

4-4 3P Plus a crazy dunk and a buzzer beater. pic.twitter.com/qQfrTv8szg — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2022

Morant ended the night with a career-high 50-point performance, becoming the first player in Grizzlies history to do so. The former ROTY shot above 70% from the field and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.