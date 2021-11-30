“D’Angelo Russell has been the most slept on player in the league”: NBA Twitter lauds the Wolves star amid his sensational recent performances

D’Angelo Russell has been absolutely incredible for the Timberwolves this campaign. Over the past 3 games, D’Lo has been averaging a phenomenal 24.7/6/8.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a lottery team for almost 17 years now. Since the 2004-2005 season, the Wolves have advanced to the postseason only once and finished 13th or lower in the West a whopping 10 times.

However, this season, behind the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the team is looking deadly and has been winning games like never before.

After having a rather slow 3-7 start to the season, Chris Finch’s boys have turned their fortunes around, winning the next 8 out of 11 contests. And D’Lo is one of the biggest factors behind the organization’s recent successes.

The 6-foot-4 combo-guard has been on a tear. Averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, the former Ohio State PG has finally been playing like his true self. After a few back-to-back big nights, Russell had, yet again, a rather crucial performance in the team’s win over Domantas Sabonis’ Pacers squad.

Also Read: Warriors’ G-League Head Coach gives updates on the Splash Brother’s time in Santa Cruz

NBA Twitter reacts to D’Angelo Russell and his phenomenal recent outings

An action-packed thriller that witnessed 11 lead changes and 7 ties, ended with the Timberwolves edging out the Pacers 100-98. It was a historic night for Domantas, recording a 16-points, 25-rebound, 10-assists triple-double. However, his special night was ruined by the Minnesota big three, who combined for 74 points and 25 rebounds.

D’Angelo Russell has been terrific for the Wolves, especially the past few games. Since the 26th November clash against the Hornets, the 25-year-old has been averaging 24.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds, on an efficient 49/44/80 shooting split.

D’Angelo Russell over his last 3 games: 24.7 PPG

8.0 APG

6.0 RPG

49% FG

44% 3PT

80% FT ❄️ pic.twitter.com/z1FVj8hDFg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 30, 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions looking at Russell’s recent performances.

If you’re still attempting to slander D’angelo Russell this season, I can only assume 2 things… its either: a) You don’t actually watch any Timberwolves games. b) You just don’t know basketball. pic.twitter.com/8eY8V1PnP6 — EVRYDAY Magic (@EVRYDAYMagic) November 28, 2021

Average DBlow hater vs average D’Angelo Russell enjoyer pic.twitter.com/Kvsy2v3CDJ — NEW ERA (11-10) (@WolvesGotNext) November 30, 2021

D’ANGELO RUSSELL IS THE MOST CLUTCH PLAYER IN THE WORLD. — ❄️ (@IceyDLO) November 28, 2021

By the way, this version of D’Angelo Russell is an All-Star. — Smitty (@__VSmithII) November 30, 2021

most slept on player in the league???? — (@kalibribois) November 30, 2021

Also Read: Nikola Vučević envisions a Lonzo and LaMelo Ball kind of future for his kids in the NBA

The Wolves are currently a >.500 team with an 11-10 record, sitting 6th in the stacked West, above the likes of the Lakers, Nuggets, and even the Blazers. The way Minnesota has been performing this season, they could very well secure a spot in the playoffs without having to take part in the play-in tournament.