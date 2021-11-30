“Klay Thompson started the scrimmages off with a big dunk, made 18 straight shots!”: Warriors’ G-League Head Coach gives updates on the Splash Brother’s time in Santa Cruz

Warriors’ G-League Head Coach Seth Cooper talks about Klay Thompson and his time in Santa Cruz, gives positive updates

The Golden State Warriors embarked on a two-game road trip on Saturday. Out of the two games, they emerged victorious in the first one against the Clippers. They face the red-hot Phoenix Suns tomorrow, which would be the biggest challenge in the season so far.

Before the Dubs left for their road trip, they assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to the Santa Cruz Warriors. This was done so both the player can continue to rehab and recover, and so they scrimmage with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Klay looks really good in the few clips that have emerged from the scrimmage and the practices.

Looking at Klay, it seems like he’s raring to go, and his body is right there with him. G-League Head Coach Seth Cooper backs the same.

Seth Cooper talks about Klay Thompson, his explosiveness, and his shooting

One of the biggest fears, when one thought of Klay returning after two years of serious injuries, was his athleticism and explosiveness would be compromised. After two days of scrimmages and practices with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Head Coach Seth Cooper believes we don’t have much to fear.

After practice, Seth Cooper had a lot to say about Klay. He revealed how Thomspon entered practice and knocked down the first 18 shots he took.

HC Seth Cooper on Klay Thompson in SC: “Any time you get a guy who is one of the 75 best players in NBA history, it’s great to have him out there. He jumped in the first drill yesterday and we were doing drive and kick shooting yesterday and I think he made his first 18 shots.” pic.twitter.com/0OqQFJVk6Z — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 29, 2021

“He’s cleared for full go, so everything we did was full 100% he was going. There was no holding him back. There was no pulling back, it was just letting him go and letting him experience playing all out. He did that, and he looked really good doing it.” HC Seth Cooper on Klay pic.twitter.com/Vr4GqB88Gs — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 29, 2021

🗣️@CoachSethCooper : “Scrimmages treated like a real game. Refs, scorers table, official timeouts, free throws.” They’re creating real game environments for Klay Thompson’s ramp up. “That number 11, he can really shoot”. @GLeagueWarriors pic.twitter.com/Ik7VcJMKBh — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 29, 2021

On Klay’s explosiveness/quickness post-injury: “He looks really good to me. His ability to shoot you have to close out to him so hard. He’s getting by guys, he started off today with a big dunk. To me, he’s looking really really good.” pic.twitter.com/nkRQUTDMH7 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 30, 2021

Thompson is still the best player in the gym

After the practice, the coach talked about how even after 900 days of not playing, Klay has managed to not lose his touch. The Warriors’ star has been working on himself, and it showed tonight.

It seems really clear that Klay Thompson looks really really good in scrimmages. Even after 900 days (as of today) and counting, Klay is still looking like the best player in the gym. pic.twitter.com/jdblCFjKNM — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 30, 2021

One hopes Klay can return to the Warriors’ lineup as soon as possible, and we get to see him enjoy the game he loves, yet again.