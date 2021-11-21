“Giannis Antetokounmpo really played only 30 minutes and dropped 32 points and 20 rebounds!?”: NBA Twitter stunned as the Bucks MVP records a historically unreal statline vs the Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet during the Bucks-Magic clash, recording a staggering 32 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Orlando Magic at the Fiserv Forum, in front of a crowd of 17,000+ fans. A contest that witnessed only 4 lead changes and 4 ties, ended with the defending champs grabbing a comfortable 117-108 win.

It was the Greek Freak who was the star of the night. The 2-time MVP dominated the court on the offensive and defensive end, as usual, while playing only 30 minutes. Stuffing the stat sheet, Giannis put up 32 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, to help his Bucks grab their 3rd straight win.

Antetokounmpo now becomes the first player in over 60 years to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists in lesser than 35 minutes. The last person to do so? Willie Naulls, back in 1959.

Giannis becomes the first player with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in less than 35 minutes since Willie Naulls in 1959! #NBA75 @Giannis_An34: 32 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks in 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/K208KqDMYv — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up a ridiculous statline

As soon as Giannis finished the game with such an incredible stat line, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

Best player in the world. — SRF (@SmartRaptorsFan) November 21, 2021

PASS THE CROWN LEBRON — Socialist Bucks (@socialistbucks) November 21, 2021

Greatest player we’ve seen since Jordan — Marvin “BSN RN” (@MarvinYNWA) November 21, 2021

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 27.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this season, puttinh up yet another MVP type season. The Bucks are currently 9-8, sitting 8th in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has already won the first 3 out of their 5-game homestand, and would aim to leave for their roadtrip with an incredible winning streak.