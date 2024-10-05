Charles Barkley ‘Goes At’ NBA Players For Getting Too Sensitive Following Constructive Criticism

Even though he is several inches shorter, Charles Barkley weighed 20 pounds more than Joel Embiid when he joined the Sixers in 1984. It was Moses Malone who dished out some tough love to Barkley, helping him shed the weight necessary to be an effective player.

Chuck touched on how he has tried to carry forward that tradition with Philadelphia’s star center. “Anytime we say stuff about guys today Jimmy, you know, they’re so sensitive. I wasn’t trying to criticize him. Any time you say something they don’t like they take it like ‘Oh, he criticizing me’,” Barkley commented during his appearance on Jim Jackson’s podcast.

The 1993 NBA MVP has frequently urged Joel Embiid to get into better shape so he can carry the 76ers to the promise-land of a championship. After the Paris Olympics, Barkley questioned whether Embiid was in good enough shape, saying, “You got to be a little bit embarrassed by the way you played.”

During his conversation with Jackson, Sir Charles shared why these concerns weigh heavy on his mind. “If you keep getting hurt, you’re getting older now, you maybe need to consider playing at a lighter weight. Breaking news right now, he came in 25-30 pounds lighter, I’m happy for Joel. Cause you know, I’m a die-hard Sixer fan. I root for the Sixers and I root for my Suns,” Barkley explained.

Chuck never wanted to demoralize Embiid, and he seems excited by the news that the 76ers star is taking his health more seriously. On media day, Joel revealed that he had cut down 25-30 pounds and was laser-focused on doing whatever it took to taste some postseason success.

Whether it was Barkley’s comments that motivated the change or not, the outcome is exactly for Charles was hoping for. He and his TNT co-hosts have frequently employed criticism to push their favorite players to greatness.

Shaquille O’Neal called it ‘information’, not criticism

Shaq’s list of critiques is arguably longer than Barkley’s. Apart from his longstanding beef with Rudy Gobert, the four-time champion frequently fires shots at the best players in the NBA when they don’t meet his standards.

He shares Barkley’s perspective on how some of the responses to criticism make modern stars look sensitive. But O’Neal also touched on the intention he has when speaking about a certain player.

“You know that I’ve been to the mountaintop; you know that I was sitting on the mountaintop for a long time. So, taking this criticism, why don’t you take it as information?” O’Neal said to SportsCasting in 2021. “When it comes to winning championships, I can give you factual information. When it comes to being the best player in the league, I can give you factual information,” the 2000 NBA MVP explained.

O’Neal has also chided Embiid for his lack of success in the Playoffs. Maybe ‘The Process’ has been keeping receipts, and he will finally use that ‘information’ to carry his Sixers all the way this season.