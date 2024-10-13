D’Angelo Russell Shoots His Shot After LeBron James Rallies to Get Bronny a Call of Duty Skin

LeBron James didn’t have a father growing up to listen to his juvenile demands. Therefore, the billionaire athlete always tries to grant the wishes of his children to bring a smile to their faces. LeBron’s eldest son and his newly recruited Lakers teammates, Bronny James, apparently asked his father for his own skin in Call of Duty.

And LeBron got to work immediately.

The four-time NBA Champion took to X to inform Call of Duty and Activision, the studio that makes the game, about Bronny’s wish. The Lakers forward is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. So it’s very unlikely that the video game company would fumble this golden opportunity to promote their product.

Speaking of golden opportunities, Bron’s Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell also spotted one and put forth a request.

D’Lo quote-tweeted Bron’s tweet, “Bronny just said he want his own “Skin”. @Activision @CallofDuty talk to me.” “Me 2,” he requested.

Bronny’s wish to be a playable character in the popular game isn’t too hard to fulfill. His request is also not something that’ll make the company go out of its way because Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are already playable characters in the game.

It looks like COD is already working to get it done for Bronny.

We know Bronny is a shooter, let’s talk. First father son duo in NBA history. Could be a #CallOfDuty first too 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5RRo2gAZK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2024

The official X handle of the game responded to LeBron’s post with, “We know Bronny is a shooter, let’s talk. First father-son duo in NBA history. Could be a #CallOfDuty first too.”

It won’t be a surprise if in the coming weeks we see the official announcement about Bronny being a playable character.

Bronny is an avid gamer

Bronny’s preseason debut for the Lakers might not have gone the way he had expected, but the rookie has already won a tournament this year. Unfortunately, not in basketball.

He participated in the Summer League Call of Duty tournament in July. Bronny took home the championship belt and a prize money of $10,000.

Bronny won the Call of Duty Summer League tournament and made $10K 💸 (via @nicekicks, @cassyathena) pic.twitter.com/0OR3jYGpPY — Overtime (@overtime) July 15, 2024

The rookie guard was pitted against Grant Williams in the final of the tournament and ended up securing a dub for himself. He was signed by the popular gaming crew FaZe Clan as well in 2020. So his gaming roots are well-defined.

If Bronny gets his own skin and becomes a playable character in the game, it will give a huge boost to his popularity as COD is one of the most popular games around the world.