D’Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: Lakers Star Reportedly A Key Piece in Possible LeBron James and Dejounte Murray Team Up

The Los Angeles Lakers remain involved in the NBA trade market to improve their .500 record in the regular season. The franchise allegedly has set its eyes on Dejounte Murray for a possible team-up between him and LeBron James. To make it a reality, the organization monitors D’Angelo Russell as the Lakers star reportedly remains a key piece in the trade.

In the latest episode of Run It Back, Shams Charania revealed the intricate details behind the trade scenario.

“They had some pretty extensive conversations about a Dejounte Murray trade a couple of weeks ago. It centered around D’Angelo Russell, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a pick swap I’m told .”

Following this, the sports journalist shed light on the intentions of Murray’s current employers, the Atalanta Hawks. “The hold-up was that Atlanta wanted to find a third team for D’Angelo Russell. He has got a player option for next season,” he mentioned. Yet, Charania stayed optimistic about the trade, highlighting, “I would expect the sides to circle back as we get closer to the February trade deadline”.

Despite an alleged strong interest from the Lakers, they face tough competition in securing Murray’s services. Their conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors alongside the player’s former team, the San Antonio Spurs reportedly remain keen on signing him. At the same time, the interest from the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets could keep him in the East.

The complexity has paved the way for exciting dynamics as the LA franchise wants the 27-year-old to run their backcourt. Averaging 21.1 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and 5 assists per game, the 2022 All-Star could become a game-changer for them. Despite deeming him a more potent option than Russell, the latter continues to hold the key behind the trade. His player option extension worth $18.6 million has reduced the interest around him as the Lakers persist in finding the answers.

The question marks cloud over the second Lakers stint of D’Angelo Russell

The rumours began to surround the Kentucky-born following the team’s recent win against the Portland Trail Blazers. During the hosts’ 134-110 triumph, the point guard scored 34 points and registered 8 assists. It brought up his average for the last five matches to 27.2 points per game and 6.4 assists per game.

Despite the immense improvement in his current form, the franchise remains far from being impressed. Thus, they remain on the lookout to secure the services of a more established and consistent player. Seemingly, D’Lo had accepted his fate as the 2019 All-Star teared up soon after the completion of their latest home clash.

So, the Lakers guard could yet again become a trade piece for his employers, putting his future in doubt. At the same time, it might turn into another opportunity for him to reflect and restart. All in all, the direction of his future continues to interest the NBA community.