Darren Collison, Who is Among Ex-NBA Players That are Jehovah’s Witnesses, is Worth an Astonishing $20 Million!

Ex-NBA players that are Jehovah’s witnesses, a comedian’s viral joke has the internet scrawling and Darren Collison’s name has resurfaced.

Darren Collison, a name you thought you wouldn’t hear after his NBA days, yet a comedian’s joke has driven you here. And today, we’ll take a closer look at the “other” ex-NBA player who turned into a Jehovah’s witness.

For the most part, Collison had a rather mild NBA career. He wasn’t a star per se, but when he needed to he showed flashes of his potential. Being in Stephen Curry’s draft class meant that there were several players with a far better skillset than him.

He was also drafted to the New Orleans Hornets, and at the time, their starting point guard was Chris Paul. Collison was relegated to the bench until Paul got injured.

Also read: Danny Granger Cousin Keith: Does he exist? Is he a Jehovah’s Witness?

Darren Collison, a player from Stephen Curry’s draft class, once beat him in 3-pt fg%!

Collison took up the mantle and didn’t let the Hornets down. He even set the franchise record for most assists in a game when he dished out 20 once. He also recorded a triple-double and that helped him earn all-rookie first-team honors.

Collison was a journeyman. He played for several NBA teams, and his utility was great everywhere he went. He had two stints with the Pacers. In his first season back in Indiana, Collison led the whole league in three-point percentage with 46.8%

But he eventually left the NBA rather early. At the age of 31, he decided to quit. Despite receiving several offers from teams that were well over the $10 million mark, Collison had his fill.

Instead, he wanted to focus on spreading the gospel of his lord and savior. Did he get tired of the money? Possibly, but turns out he has a staggering net worth.

Also read: Brittany Schmitt’s Husband Googled NBA Jehovah’s Witnesses, Found Her Ex Danny Granger

Among Ex-NBA players that are Jehovah’s witnesses, Darren Collison has a staggering net worth

$20 million. That is Darren Collison’s net worth. Being wanted by teams across the league pays we guess. And with such a good fallback, they can surely spend some time spreading the word of god.

He was linked to the Lakers just this spring and even made the roster for their G-League team. But that was that.

We wouldn’t have stumbled upon this either but a joke has led us here. And frankly, we think that was a good call. While religion is something that incites all kinds of opinions across the NBA, it has seen a much broader adaptation over the years.

Despite that, we still don’t know much about which NBA players are Jehovah’s witnesses. Who do you think will join this list?

Also read: NBA Players turned Jehovah’s Witness: Danny Granger, Darren Collison, and other players that are Jehovah’s Witnesses