Danny Green Gets Real on Helping the Incarcerated Rehab Through Story Telling and Sports

The game of basketball is a language every person can understand, regardless of their station in life. The nonprofit organization Between The Lines is a big advocate of that message and does most of its work through the sport with those who are serving time in prison. Three-time NBA champion Danny Green regularly partners with the organization to support the cause.

Keyshawn Johnson and Trevor Ariza visited the foundation’s recent event at California State Prison in Lancaster, California. Taking part was not for PR benefits but had personal significance for each of the men.

Both Johnson and Ariza ran into trouble with the law at a young age and even shared the same parole officer. Now that they are in a better position, Keyshawn and Trevor look to make an impact in any way they can.

“[It’s about] being here to give back and talk to people that didn’t get so lucky,” Ariza said on All Facts No Brakes.

That is exactly what Danny Green does whenever he gets the chance. Despite growing up in New York, Green is a familiar face at Between The Lines’ initiatives in Los Angeles. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard doesn’t look at his involvement strictly as an outlet for those incarcerated. He also wants to break the stigma surrounding prisons for those on the outside.

“I get a chance to retag and share it on Instagram,” Green said. “The world sees some of these guys that have been sent down unjustly or have been in here for years that they shouldn’t have been in for.”

Green’s overall involvement is to further push the mission of Between the Lines. The organization strives to reduce recidivism, ensuring a convicted criminal doesn’t reoffend once they finish serving their sentence.

Through basketball, Between The Lines gives the incarcerated the opportunity to to share their stories, and this opens a door to transformation in a personal and societal sense. The organization, originally founded in 2017, has already impacted more than 11,000 people.

The ability to have a platform while incarcerated is an extremely valuable asset. Many of these individuals are serving time for crimes they allegedly didn’t commit. In those situations, it can become easy to believe there’s no hope left.

“A lot of us in here are wrongfully convicted,” Raheem Mohammad said. Raheem served time for a murder he did not commit. Now he joins people like Green in helping the incarcerated tell their story, just like how Between The Lines was able to help him.

It’s great to see basketball continue to be a strong pillar of a player’s life even after they retire from the game. Between The Lines is a wonderful avenue for basketball to make a true impact.