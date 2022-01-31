“How is Frank Vogel still coaching the Lakers, while Ty Lue is winning games without All-Stars?!!”: Lakers fans in dismay as head coach rumored to keep his job

The Lakers keep on losing but Frank Vogel still keeps his job as a head coach, sending fans to wonder what more could he do to lose his job.

The Lakers are now 3 games below the .500 mark at 24-27 and aren’t looking like a team that would present any trouble to a team in a 7-game series if they somehow end up qualifying for the playoffs like last season.

Having some of the greatest players of all time in the squad and still being unable to be a winning club is a shame. For the large part, these bad performances are blamed on the front office and head coach Frank Vogel, and rightfully so.

The best team in the league last season let one of their best defenders in Alex Caruso walk for free, and then KCP‘s trade in the package for Russell Westbrook. No good defenders apart from a certainly declined Avery Bradley was added in the off-season.

The management and the coach have done nothing since the start of the season that would justify that they work for one of the best teams in the NBA.

It seems constant criticism by the fans after every loss hasn’t put any pressure on the management. A few weeks back it looked like it would be the end for the championship-winning coach in between all the noise. But amidst all the failures, Vogel still has his job.

Frank Vogel will keep – his job and fans in dismay

It appears that noise has cooled down as on the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, the NBA insider reported that the organization is going to allow Vogel to coach for the remainder of the season.

“The Lakers are moving forward and going to allow him to finish out the season as head coach,” Chris Haynes said of Vogel. “It was dicey there these last couple of weeks. Definitely, the Lakers were considering making a move. If there was going to be an interim coach to take over, I think a lot of people probably would assume it was going to be David Fizdale, but I had a lot of people telling me that it would have been Phil Handy to take over as interim head coach.”

It certainly will not be a popular decision among the fans who want some change that could make the Purple and Gold tick. They certainly don’t want to be 2nd best team even in their building with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not playing for the Clippers for the majority of the season.

Meanwhile Ty Lue is winning games with no all stars .. on the floor.. just blow out Charlotte… How is Frank Vogel still coaching the Lakers — que (@que81426771) January 30, 2022

Frank Vogel could shoot a man in broad daylight and Lakers would still refuse to fire him — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 30, 2022

Frank Vogel when it’s time to coach the Lakers with a double digit lead going into the 4th pic.twitter.com/HyhnbOc7Br —  (@HoodieLBJ) January 30, 2022



They are one of the worst teams in the league in giving up huge 2nd half points since the start of the season. There’s nothing wrong with struggling when one can learn from each mistake. But these Lakers do not learn anything throughout the season.

They kept at it against the Hawks, giving up 38 points in the last quarter after having a 10-point lead after the third.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggling with injuries on a consistent basis, they have to find a player or a coach who could help them get to the Playoffs. Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel are failing the eye test for it each night.